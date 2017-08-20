How The Politics Of August Have Confused My View Of America

During the past week, I've written a few articles concerning the alt-right and President Trump. The articles were received exactly as I expected them to be, with praise from the center and left and with condemnation from the Republican right and the alt-right. Those that supported the President saw no harm in his embrace of those who supported him among the alt-right and actually felt that there was some confluence between the behavior of the alt-right and those that rallied against him.

The behavior of our President and most of those that support him are a constant source of confusion on my part. I do not, for one moment, believe that there aren't many supporters of the President who voted for him because they saw him as a successful businessman, an outsider, and an agent of change. Many of those who voted the President were willing to overlook his considerable foibles in order to send a message to Washington that they would no longer stand for business as usual. For a great many of those people, if the polls are to be believed, there is a great disillusionment settling in as to the competence and ability to govern of Mr. Trump. With poll approval hovering in the middle to high 30s, it does seem that most of the country feels that they made a mistake in the November elections.

It is the group that continues to defend this President that totally frustrates me. Nobody argues the rights of people with whom we disagree to assemble and march peaceably through the streets as long as there is no incitement to harm or to violence on the part of the group. It the case of Charlottesville, the alt-right had a permit to assemble and march {the counter protesters had two. No argument here. What they didn't have was a platform to spew out incitement to riot, intimidation to maul or hurt, or to use a car to murder and injure. Those actions should be universally condemned. They are anti-American actions that have been historically condemned by both the right and the left as well as from the political center.

Remember, we are talking about Nazis, Ku Klux Klanners, anti-Muslim, anti-Catholic, and anti-Semitic actors here. There are few Americans who do not have someone in their family history that hasn't been harmed by individuals that espoused at least one of these bigoted attitudes. Whether we had a parent or grandparent, an aunt or uncle that served in WWII, had an ancestor who was a slave, or suffered from discrimination yourself, whether you lost someone in the Holocaust or had an ancestor who was the victim of a KKK lynching, the evil that these people espouse is unrivaled in the history of the world. Yet there are supporters. Yet the President is not aware enough of the evil that is represented by these people, that there is not universal condemnation of their beliefs, that there are still 35+% of what should be the most tolerant nation in the world that support the President and these outlandishly racist views.

It is not difficult for a President to speak against the obvious. This would have been a non-story and a non-issue if the President had just come out forcefully against those haters who appeared in Charlotteville. Instead he wavered and assigned equal culpability to the alt-right and the counter protesters. It was like we were listening to Adolf Hitler condemning the Jews for owning shops that got in the way of his Nazi sympathizers during Krystallnacht. It was like blaming the Native American for fighting back when the American cavalry was wantonly killing and relocating their people. It is called scapegoating......and is a oft used tactic of those who know they are wrong and seek to deflect anger directed at them.

The other issue that confuses me is the complaint that "if only you ignore the racists, they will go away.". I've been a fairly astute student of history during the 70+ years of my life. I have never seen evil pack up and go away because they were ignored. They just keep coming back again. Sometimes they come back in the same guise they dressed in the first time around {American Nazis, Ku-Klux-Klan} but sometimes they come back with new lipstick on the same pig {alt-right=white nationalism}. In any case they keep coming back. Silence only encourages the type of bullying they want to engage in. The truth, however, is that the bully is only silenced when the brave stand up and challenge them. Then they run and hide back in their holes. We saw that yesterday in Boston. We should have seen our President stand up to the bullies last week in Charlottesville, rather than kowtowing to their vile philosophy. That was moral cowardice.

It is time for Trump supporters, both past and current to stand up to the President and the minions of hate. Both must know that this is not what Americans want or will tolerate. The President must understand that this behavior will cause him to lose the support of the majority of those who supported him in 2016. His continued support of these fringe hate groups will lead to an approval rating below 10%. His presidency may not be redeemable, but his voters must guarantee that he make an effort to redeem his place in the American mind. The President's base must demonstrate that they are not the racists and haters that made up the alt-right demonstrators of a week ago. If they do that, we can move past this divisiveness and hatred and have a shot at true reconciliation of our political differences.