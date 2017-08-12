Don't Let This Be The Day That America Died!

Today is the day that America died! Not only because of the outrage in Charlottesville, Virginia where white nationalists, klanners, and Nazis incited riots, injuries and ultimately death, but more importantly, because the President of the United States refused to condemn these racist and religious terrorists for what they are, cowardly terrorists who threaten the underpinnings of American democracy.

If there is any person in this nation who doesn't believe that Trump is, in his own heart, supportive of the white nationalist movement, they have been an ostrich hiding their heads in the dirt for the past four years. When he had the nerve to come on television today and state that there was hatred and violence "on both sides" and that we had to all come together, he was obviously utilizing code for telling the racists that they were equal to the clergy and the peaceful counter-protesters that attended the rallies and counter-rallies.

It is inconceivable that when a Muslim drives a car into a crowd of people in France or England, President Trump is the first world leader to condemn those incidents as acts of Islamic terrorism. When the exact same action happens on the streets of an American city, famous for the education of Presidents, Trump refuses to identify the incident as domestic terrorism initiated by the white nationalist right and the alt-right supporters that clearly were at the root of the act. It appears that to Trump, terrorism only counts when it is done by Islamisists, not Christian extremists.

We have to remember that this is a white house that is populated by the Bannon's and Gorka's of this world. For the few that don't know it, Gorka is the person who wore Nazi medals to the Presidential inauguration. These are the people who are giving hope and comfort to the haters on the right. This is an administration that is giving a green light to hate groups to operate in the light of day, with the tacit blessing of government. This is not America!

It is time that we stand up with one voice. We will not tolerate this type of hatred. America is not a haven for the Nazi sympathizer, the Ku Klux Klan member, the Holocaust denier, the militant white nationalist. This is not a Liberal or Conservative issue. It is not a Black or White issue. It is an American issue. It is time for all of us to rise up and say "NOT HERE, NOT NOW, NOT EVER! WE ARE ONE NATION AND ONE PEOPLE! WE VALUE EVERY LIFE, EVERY AMERICAN, EVERY PERSON!"