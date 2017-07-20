A Tale Of Two Republicans

We are all deeply sorry to hear the diagnosis of a severe brain cancer in John McCain. Most Americans, whether liberal, moderate, or conservative respect this great American hero's life and service. Whether or not one agreed with the politics of John McCain, there was never a doubt that where he came from was an honest place. His life was one of public service. A prisoner of war who refused release because his fellow prisoners were not being released with him, then torture in a Vietnamese POW camp, to a career in the House and Senate where he developed a reputation as a maverick. He ran unsuccessfully for President, probably more because of his choice of vice president than any major mistake he made. But he always remained compassionate and caring.

We can only hope that he is successful in his battle and works his way back to the Senate to complete his work. One of the major voices that John McCain has been has been his strident opposition to détente with Russia. McCain is a man who understands foreign policy and knows the leaders we can trust and those that we can't trust. Senator McCain knows that Vladimir Putin must be placed on the "do not trust" list. He was and is a foreign policy watch dog on this current administration.

While we all hope for McCain's recovery, we still have to deal with the delusions and accusations of President Donald Trump. This is a man who has never served his country, either in the military or in public service. He is a spoiled multi-millionaire who has only cared about making more money. He has shown no propensity for compassion or insight for the American people, or those on the other side of the aisle. I do not think that anyone in this entire nation can picture Trump doing what McCain did during his presidential run. When a woman made a comment during a town hall that she didn't trust Obama because he was a Muslim and was anti-American, McCain walked over to her and clearly told her she was wrong. His opponent wasn't a Muslim, he was a good man, a loyal American, and just had different ideas on how to most effectively lead the nation. This was statesmanship at it's best. In contrast, we get a President Trump who accuses the ex-president of wire tapping him, encourages the false meme of birtherism, makes no effort to ever reach across the aisle on any issue, and turns on a dime when members of his own party do not agree with him. He is scandal ridden and doesn't care about that as long as he and his family are continuing to make money.

So we have a tale of two republicans. One who has been a loyal American before being a party loyalist. The other being suspected of being a Russian colluder and collaborator and under investigation for any number of possible crimes and offenses. One being a man who is respected by both democrats and republicans for his integrity and loyalty and the other who is questioned by people on both ends of the political spectrum for a lack of loyalty and extreme vindictiveness. On one hand we have a man who spent his entire life in public service, and on the other hand we have a man who refused to even call that man a hero because he was a POW, saying that POWs were not heroes.

It looks like Senator McCain may have an unwitting additional effect on the history of this nation. This horrible disease that is keeping Senator McCain in Arizona recuperating, may be the last nail in the Trumpcare coffin. Without Senator McCain's vote in the Senate, it is even more doubtful that the republican healthcare repeal will even get to the floor of the house. The bill will be "aborted" for want of a better word. The ACA will remain in place and the Republicans in the Senate and the House will be forced to work with Democrats to fix and improve that legislation. If that happens, it will become one of McCain's greatest legacies, similar to what happened when Ted Kennedy was stricken with the same disease and fought for the original inception of the ACA.

What Senator McCain's illness has demonstrated is that there are currently two republican parties. One led by real republicans like John McCain who understand that they run on principle but govern on bipartisanship and a second that believes, like Donald Trump, it is every man or woman for himself, and that the purpose of government is a slow drift into anarchy. I for one, prefer the McCain view of republicanism. That version worked for this nation for 150 years and should serve us well for the next 150. I am not really looking forward to a government that becomes the Kremlin west.