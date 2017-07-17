Made In America.......But It Seems That Our White House Is Made In Russia

This is made in America week. That is wonderful......It is an initiative that I and millions and millions of other Americans can get behind. But there are a few ironies that are fairly obvious as the President pitches this theme of the week.

First, the question jumps out at me, and I'm certain at other Americans, that if it is so important to have our goods made in America, why do the Trump family manufacturing businesses almost all use workers at below minimum wage foreign sweat shops? Ivanka's lines are made in China, Indonesia, and throughout the southeast Asian peninsula. It has been documented that they pay minimum amounts of money and work their employees long hours with no benefits in order to keep costs low. That is certainly not made in America.

O.K., Ivanka is not the president. But the president has clothing and other lines being manufactured. Where are those factories? Well, according to President Trump on television interviews items like his shirts and ties are made in Bangladesh. I didn't realize that we made Bangladesh the 51st state. I must have had a senior moment and missed that piece of history.

But we all know that the Trump business empire is hypocritical and unethical. These little problems just help the Trumps get richer while skirting U.S. tax laws and allow them to make increased profits on the backs of people who have no voice. We all expect this behavior and the Trumps have made no secret about it.

The greater irony in a Made In America week is what is happening in our white house. The great house that houses the President of the United States, his family, and is the seat of the government of the United States. It is a building that represents the good {the home to most of our presidents}, the bad {where some of the worst political decisions of all time were made}, and the ugly {a building that was built on the blood and sweat of slave labor} of American history. Regardless, however, it is a building that has always represented America and has been looked upon as one of the great "Made In America" edifices.

But in 2017, there is now a question about whether the denizen of the White House is made in America, or has closer ties to the Kremlin and Mr. Putin, the dictator President Trump has had a long standing bromance with. Every day the Russian scandal gets more and more complex. It's tentacles reach out and are entangling the President, the Vice-President, the Attorney General, The Secretary of State, the eldest son, the son-in-law, the former campaign manager, and others in the presidential circle. What is really so frightening is that every time this administration has had trouble, it is with Russia. There is a constant drip, drip, drip of information leaking out to the public. We now have three separate investigations going on, all of which involve the President and/or his operatives and the interactions that they have had with the Russians. The investigations are looking at criminal and political problems that might, and probably will fall back on the white house.

Who owns this white house administration? Why is there a constant progression of lies from all involved? Why were forms lied on? Why does every White House spokesperson call this a nothing burger, while facts keep building. There are so many loose ends here that we can't find the center of the rope. At this point we have to start asking the question......Is our White House "made in America" or will we find out that we've been outsourced to Russia? A scary question.....but one that we will eventually find out the truth about.