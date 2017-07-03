We Are All Americans But How Far Apart Are We? July 4, 2017------A Poll

For the past few years, I've tried to publish a poll during the July 4th holiday, to get some sense of what people who check in on the vine are thinking about the state of American politics. Sometimes the polls have been highly controversial and in other years, the poll was quite benign. Generally, our discussions have been more robust when the polls have dealt with issues that were more controversial. This year, the natural tendency for me was to make the poll about President Trump. Two things stopped me from doing that. First, there was an interesting poll that approached the Trump presidency just recently and was very well received. Second, I have been so against this presidency, I knew that I could not be objective in developing questions for people to respond to.

My decision, therefore, was to create a short, forced choice poll on some of the issues and political beliefs of this nation. My questions about the presidency did not relate directly to President Trump, although I have no objection to the reader responding to the questions utilizing the President as an example.

As a forced choice questionnaire, the answers that you choose may not reflect your viewpoints. That is fine. Choose the one that most closely resembles your point of view and then use the comments area to talk about what your views are and, if you want, why you hold them. I hope the questions get a good discussion going.

I know that people are always told not to argue about religion and politics. But that is never the case here on Newsvine. Politics and religion are our way of life, so we can discuss and argue away. Let's just keep it civil. When we're done, let's all do the one thing that all of us can agree upon. Let's have a happy 4th of July and celebrate the Independence of this great nation.