ALL POLITICIANS LIE! BUT.......... THIS IS ABSURD!

Let's start with a fact. ALL POLITICIANS LIE! It doesn't make a whit of difference whether the politician is a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent. He or she lies. It is a fact of political life. You cannot get elected to office without lying to the people in order to convince people to vote for you. Every one on the outside of the political spectrum understands this. We take what a politician says with a grain of salt.

What we generally understand is that the lies of our politicians are policy lies. They are fairly obvious to us all. A Republican who campaigns on repealing tax breaks for people on the upper end of the income scale is lying. We can look at the Republican platform and the reaction of other Republicans and know that this isn't the belief of the candidate. They understand that the candidate might have to campaign on the issue to be elected, but will work behind the scenes to nominate people favorable to the party position, move the agenda forward, and then vote against a bill giving tax breaks to the upper end of the political spectrum {as long as the whip has enough votes without him......otherwise, the lie becomes evident}. It is a political game of CYA.

Democrats are no better. They frequently defy the party line in making promises to their constituents, but when they are in office, work toward the agenda that their party endorses. All people have to do is remember the case of Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinski to see how the process works on both sides.

What we don't generally have in the political arena is a politician that lies all of the time. They will lie in a campaign to secure votes. They will lie to hide their personal peccadillos. They will lie when they spin their vote on an issue. They lie to foreign governments. But 75% of the time or so, they will tell the truth. The 3:1 ratio of truth to lies gets people to recognize that they are operating as normal politicians. They lie when it moves their agenda forward. They lie when they have to be re-elected in a close district. They lie w

hen they screw up, literally and figuratively. But, and I can't believe that I'm saying this, most politicians, Republicans and Democrats ,have a vested interest in doing what they believe is the right thing for America.

But what happens when the opposite is true. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A POLITICIAN CANNOT TELL THE TRUTH? Some recent analyses of non-scripted statements made be President Trump show a rate of lying that has approached 85%. If that estimate is correct, it would mean that untruths come out this President's mouth five times for every time a truth comes out. That is an outrageous number. We are also seeing that the lies that come out of the White House are seeping down to those who are involved in the communications end of the White House. Simple statements by the Press Secretary of the day routinely are cited to have anywhere from 2 to 6 untruths. This is a scam on all Americans. It devalues our political system. It devalues our elected CEO. And there is the rub. We forget that we have hired the president to represent us. Yes, we elected him to the presidency by a split board of directors {the voters}, but we elected him. Our CEO has the obligation to report honestly to his board. This one isn't.

Why does this matter? What difference does the inability of the President and his White House to tell the truth to his bosses have on the country. First of all, it is dangerous. The President is the leader of the nation and sets American policy throughout the world. Lies have a way of becoming truth when they are backed by the mightiest army in the world. That instability, in itself, places us seconds or minutes closer to midnight on the nuclear clock. Second, it is juvenile. This is our CEO. A "mature grown man" who acts like a spoiled four year old and, rather than telling his people what he plans to do, lies about it with a straight face. He then throws an epic temper tantrum in the form of attack tweets at anyone who dares to call out his lies. The greatest nation in the world cannot have a petulant four year old with a violent temper lying to the world. Third, it prevents our nation from moving forward. What is the President's priority today? Is it a congressional priority or a lie that Trump has thrown out via tweet or comment? We are a nation paralyzed by a serial liar. We have become a nation mesmerized by a reality show entertainer who learned the art of the lie as a young man. Nothing gets done. Fourth, and finally, we are becoming a nation even more divided. Lies are always believed by some. In the case of Donald Trump, his followers almost have a messianic belief in him. When those that see through the lies rebel against the President in the form of an active resistance, Trump believers and Trump deniers become close to enemy camps fighting one another. We become a house divided. We must remember that " A house divided cannot stand."

I personally don't care if politicians lie about their personal lives, as long as they don't commit crimes in the process. I understand that politics require some lies. I particularly understand that foreign policy requires the deft manipulations of truths. What I do care about is when the employer of a CEO hardly ever gets the truth. If this was a publicly held company, that CEO would be gone. This one just keeps on lying and thinks he is Emperor and not President. We should all be concerned.