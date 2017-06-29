Live By The Tweet----Die By The Tweet: Trump / Stupidity / the On-going Misogynistic Tweet

When you live by the tweet, you die by the tweet. By now, everyone in this nation understands that President Trump cannot help himself from tweeting. Perhaps it wouldn't be so bad if his tweets were about policy and were designed to engage the American public in a debate over the critical issues that affect this country. After all, there are a few small policy items on the table. Maybe some substantive tweets about health care, or the issue of Russian hacking into the election process, or energy independence, or even jobs or education wouldn't be so bad. But the offensive tweets keep on coming.

I don't think that his handlers want the president to be doing this. It would seem that with all of the investigations going on, with more and more people within his inner circle coming under suspicion, the lawyers on the president's team would be telling the president to shut up and stop tweeting.

Think for a moment about this particular attack on the commentators on "Morning Joe". It was generally egregious and beneath the presidency. That, however, was the least of it. Trump regressed to the same type of attack he used against women during the election process that almost cost him the election. Many people looked at the comments he made about Megan Kelly and other women the low points in his candidacy. The attack on Mika Bryzynski was eerily similar. Why is this important? Trump isn't running for office now. How can this attack harm him? Three names, Murkowski, Collins, and Caputo. These are three republican female senators who are currently against the bill that is being called "Trumpcare". They are opposed because the bill is bad for his states. But they are also sensitive to attacks on women. This attack will not be taken lightly by these women. They might just dig in their heels and stick to their guns in defiance of republican arm twisting. Remember, the Republican party can only lose two votes in the senate before Trumpcare is dead in the water. This tweet may be a gun pointed at himself. People will continue to look at Trump as a man/child playing at president and failing miserably at the task. His tweeting tantrums take him down the road to perdition and soon there will be no turning back.

It is sad when the President of the United States does not understand that frequently in politics, seemingly unrelated activities are linked in ways that no person expects. Trump tweets without using his brain. He tweets without advise. He tweets without shame. He is living by the tweet, and he shall surely die by the tweet.