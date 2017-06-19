Forget About Trump: Democrats Have To Connect With The Electorate On Issues And Solutions

If only I had control of setting the Democratic policy agenda for the next four years. We are currently making a huge mistake. Our focus has been on Donald Trump and the thugs that make up the current White House administration. It has kept the Democratic party from talking to the American people about the issues that are truly important in their lives. Some of them are tangentially related to the Russian hacking of our election, but many more of them are issues that Americans have to deal with every day. We cannot look at the American people and think that they will vote Democratic just because they hate Donald Trump. That didn't work the first time. It will not work the next time.

So what should we be doing? Let's talk about some of the basic issues that are important to the Democratic party, the American people, and ultimately to the best interests of the world. Of course, in the limitations of a newsvine blog, the entire gamut of issues cannot be analyzed, but a few key issues can be discussed:

VOTING INTEGRITY: If there is a lesson to be learned from the events that preceded the 2016 election is that our voting system is hackable. That means that the security of our democracy is at risk. Whether or not the Russians were successful in their attempt to change the outcome of the election, the mere fact that they were able to hack into our systems is cause for concern. Based on that, the Democratic platform and all candidates for public office should be working toward the following: {A} We will use every means at our disposal to insure that any agent, either foreign or domestic cannot hack into our electoral system. This will include utilizing our intelligence agencies to their maximum efficiency to supervise and protect our electoral process at all levels of government. We will further utilize our judicial system to prosecute any domestic agent attempting to hack into our electoral process to the fullest extent of the law. {B} We will do everything within our power to make it easier for every citizen who is eligible to cast a vote is registered and able to cast that vote. That will include utilizing the Department of Justice and, where necessary, the SCOTUS to eliminate any attempt to suppress the vote. Allowing and encouraging universal registration of American citizens makes changing the results of an election more difficult. {C} We will work with the manufacturers of voting machines to improve their accuracy and will invest in resources to insure that errors or malfunctions in machines are immediately evident. JOB SECURITY AND RE-EDUCATION: Millions of people voted for the Republican party in general and Mr. Trump in particular because they made a generalized promise of creating jobs, without a plan to develop those jobs. The Democratic party must come up with a jobs plan that connects with the American worker. That plan must include, at the very least, {A} A guaranteed minimum wage that allows individuals who work full time to earn a wage that keeps them above the poverty level. {B} A recognition that the job market has and will continue to change. That change will move us from a society that has placed heavy emphasis on manufacturing and fossil fuel related jobs to a society that is becoming increasingly technological and based on renewable sources of energy. The Democratic party has to do a much better job explaining to the American people that these jobs are available and can accommodate individuals who are losing jobs in dying industries. {C} The Democratic party must insure workers that during the period of time that they are being retrained for 21st century jobs, they will receive government benefits that will keep them from falling below the poverty line. The Democratic party must get people to understand that temporary assistance is a good use of public monies and will be repayed over time with increased revenue from taxation. {D} The Democratic party must develop a modern plan for the renewal of American infrastructure and provide the support for that infrastructure renewal. There might be places for public / private cooperation, but American infrastructure is an American obligation. CUTTING BACK ON MILITARY SPENDING: The Democratic party must remain committed to having the United States remain strong throughout the world. We should not be advocating increasing our national commitment to the military. We currently have a military arsenal that can destroy the world many times over. To increase the amount of destruction we can cause is counterproductive. Money to the military should be directly applied to the brave young men and women who risk their lives every day. The Democratic Party should advocate for better care for returning veterans. We should be the primary advocates for providing the appropriate body and vehicle armor for those who are in war zones. The Democratic Party should recognize the importance of military spending but be focused in how we use it. TAXATION AND REVENUE: No one likes paying taxes but everyone recognizes that governments must tax in order to provide services. The Democratic party should support an overhaul of the current tax system with a slightly greater emphasis on the percentages that the highest income bracket is taxed at. Our taxation has shifted to the lower and middle classes while the highest earners have had the top rates drop from 90% to 38%. An increase to 40-41% would bring in considerable new revenue. In addition, all income should be subject to social security taxes. That would guarantee solvency of the program over the long haul. While corporate tax rates may be high and might be lowered marginally, that should only be part of the Democratic platform if there is a minimum corporate tax paid by every corporation. There should be no free rides. Inheritance taxes should be reinstated for large estates. HUMAN RIGHTS: The Democratic party must set an example for human rights. This includes the provision of full civil rights to all classes of it's own citizenship. Whether people of color, members of the LBGTQ community, religious minorities, or those who have suffered because of sexism, ageism, or any other form of discrimination, no person in this country will be discriminated against. The Democratic party should take the position that this is an absolute tenet of the Democratic party in America.

These are but five of the issues that should be part of what the Democratic Party talks to the American people about. We must remain progressive but realistic. In a future article, I'll share my views on some other issues, including education, violence, separation of church and state, foreign policy, terrorism {domestic and foreign}, and immigration. What I hope to do is get a conversation going about how we really get our great country back on track. I welcome your thoughts.