Enough Already: It's Time To Stop Our Politics From Destroying Our Own Nation

Enough already.....Our politics suck. We engage in rhetoric on both sides that incites the worst in those who are not well balanced and able to separate the political debate from the actions necessary to move forward whether or not your candidates win elections. What we have done is change the role of the political system that has kept this country moving forward for 240 years. It has also set us on the road to a national split that could render this country mortally wounded.

Let me start that with the obvious. I condemn the actions of the shooter in the Steve Scalise mass shooting. It makes no difference whether the shooter was a democrat or a republican, a liberal or a conservative. The shooter was an unhinged criminal who committed the unthinkable. He attempted to assassinate a government official. He must be looked at in the same light as the shooter in the Gabby Giffords massacre, the Sandy Hook killings, or the Virginia Tech rampage. There is no excuse for that behavior.

The question that I want to explore is why have we gotten to this point. We have a political system that has become totally dysfunctional now. We have democrats and republicans sitting on the opposite sides of their respective chambers, both at the federal and state levels, who are shouting expletives at one another, accusing one another of treason or worse, voting against their own legislation because the other side has jumped on to agree with the legislation, and then never talking about real issues when talking to either their constituents or on the floors of their respective chambers.

We've been on this slide for 30 years. Prior to that, Republicans and Democrats disagreed on many issues, but cooperated on many other issues. Each party had members that spanned the political spectrum. There were liberal leaning Republicans and Conservative leaning Democrats and a large number of centrists on both sides of the aisle who generally came up with compromises on controversial bills that all members could live with. The operative phrase in politics was "If the final bill didn't make anyone totally happy, it was a good bill." For over 200 years that thought always kept us as a center-right or a center-left nation, but never a nation {with the exception of the War Between the States} that couldn't come to agreements.

I had the honor of working for both President Carter and President Reagan on working committees. For all the talk about conservatives and liberals, we worked together and presented to Congress recommendations that we could all live with. We moved forward. We might differ in policy matters, but we worked our way through it. That was the way politics should work.

When and how did the change occur? In my opinion, it began with the so called "silent majority" which turned into a purge of the more liberal wing of the Republican party over the issues of abortion and women's and civil rights. As that purge continued, the Democratic party, in response, became more adamant on purity on the same issues that the Republicans were moving right on. It then continued with the TEA party movement, with taxation becoming the next issue of party purity. Centrist Republicans were primaried out by anti-tax right wingers, moving the Republican party further right. At the same time, the Democratic party continued to move to positions that were further to the left. Party platforms diverged further year after year.

By the time President Obama was elected, the division between the parties was a gulf that could not be bridged over the eight years of his administration. Bills that were centrist in nature were voted down by Congress as too liberal, even if they were initially proposed or implemented by Republicans.

Americans, in the mean time, were being drawn into parties of the left and the right. There was a shrinking center. There was increasing violence in the nation and increasing rhetoric among politicians that instigated violence. By the 2016 election, the two candidates were so vitriolic and unlikable that those in the center may not have known where to go. It was an election that broke all the rules. We then got a government that is now so chaotic that many in this country find appalling.

So what has to be done? Political parties have to go back to being big tents. There has to be room for liberals, moderates, and conservatives in both parties. Only in this way can government go back to what has made us great for the vast majority of our history. The parties must work together and jointly develop legislation that the membership of each party can live with. If Republicans are in office, the legislation may be center-right, and if Democrats are in office, the legislation may be center-left. There must be a solid center.

I am writing this as a far left liberal. I have always understood that my views don't represent the views of most Americans, but I have always believed that my role was to place enough pressure on my party and subsequently legislation to move toward my position. I do not expect to win every battle. I haven't throughout my lifetime, but I continue to try.

I will always remember a dinner that I had back in 1965 with William Buckley, when he was the Chairman of the Young Conservatives in New York and I was Chairman of the Young Liberals. Buckley, who was a number of years older than me, gave me some of the best political advise I've ever gotten. He said to me that the role that people like himself and I had in American politics was to keep the rest of the politicians honest. He told me that it was easier for us to come up with facts to support our positions and our role was to sell those facts to the rest of the politicians who would rather worry about where votes might come from. It was great advise from a great conservative. It also has guided this liberal throughout his lifetime.