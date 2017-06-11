When Science And Religion Intersect, Which Will Lead Us Forward?

June 11, 2017 and I find myself living in a very different world than I have for most of my life. What I find is that, while I have always thought that different was good and was the way that humanity moved forward and improved on itself, the world that I find us in today is not meeting the expectations of goodness that I saw for most of my lifetime.

I was one of the lucky ones. The earliest of the baby boomers born right after the end of World War II {just like our feckless president}, I have seen the explosion of technology that has moved our global society forward in a way that was only imaginable in the minds of people like Robert Heinlein, Isaac Aasimov, and the other great science fiction writers of the twentieth century. Most of them pictured a society in which technology controlled most of what we do, but they saw that day coming hundreds of years in the future. Most of them saw a direct correlation between the rise of technology and the improvement of humanity. Even in cautionary tales, there was an underlying optimism of technology improving the way we live. Our science has allowed us to shrink the world to such a degree that we can instantly communicate with people on the opposite end of the planet. We have immediate knowledge to news and events. Our lives have become so much easier as we've moved into the 21st century. We should be approaching an age of nirvana.

But this world is not the age of Star Trek where we have learned to live with one another in peace and acceptance. Our science has divided us rather than united us. We find ourselves in a world that is fractured. It would be one thing if the world was in a simple split with some parts of the world having technology and science and others not yet achieving that goal. We could then use simple education and humanitarian assistance to place us on the right track. But that is not the case. We are in a world that is multiply fractured. In some ways the advancements we have made have done nothing more than exacerbate those fractures. Let's look at one of the major areas that technology has done to fracture rather than heal us.

The polarization of religion has become an almost all defining movement in this world. We have become a world where the members of some religious sects find themselves at perpetual odds with the advances of science. Religious orthodoxy demands that the tenets of the religion are followed without question. Scientific and technological advancement demands that we question everything. The interstitial point between religion and technology frequently leads to conflict. Whether it is the most orthodox of the Muslim world demanding that the Koran be followed without question or the most orthodox view of the western world who sees both the strictures of the Old and New Testaments as absolute guides to life, the conflicts with science and technology become evident.

In most cases the conflicts are philosophical rather than practical. For most who follow religious orthodoxy, the use of technology is not banned. What is banned, or argued are the conclusions drawn from each discipline. Those that follow religious orthodoxy take the words of their holy book{s} literally. Progress has been made because of "God", "Allah", "Adonai", "Yahweh", or any other name in the pantheon of supreme beings, has caused it. If science disproves something that the holy book says is "true", the holy book always takes prominence. That prominence can be fierce. Technology cannot, to the believer, prove that homosexuality is biological. It cannot prove when a fetus becomes a person. Science and technology cannot prove that the miracles of the holy books were actually predictable and provable scientific events. Science and technology cannot, to the orthodox believer, prove that one religion is no better than another, or that there is no proof for the existence of a religion's supreme being. Even in the 21st century, there are wars being waged throughout the world based on this orthodox belief of religious zealots.

It is ironic that within this war, waged by terrorists against the technologically advanced, the use of technology is commonplace. Whether it is an airplane that is hijacked and flown into a building, or a motor vehicle used as a weapon, or a technologically advanced gun or bomb, these fundamentalists are willing to use technology to rid the world of technologically advanced societies.

But the war against science and technology rages unabated in the western world by groups who have been exposed to both modern science and religious orthodoxy. There is a continuous debate over the reality of climate change, although 99% of the scientific community agrees that climate change is being hastened by man made pollution. There is a biblical argument that climate is controlled by "God" and man doesn't have a role in it. That argument has become doctrine in political debates throughout the land. We continue to argue about the biological nature of sexual identity and choice. Though scientifically accepted that this is a biological imperative, the biblical argument that this is an "abomination" rings out loud and clear.

We argue about what to teach in school. Are we young earth or 6 billion year old earth? Are we created as mankind or are we the product of evolution? Is there a Creator or was there a random big bang? How do the principles of science and math be taught? Are they absolutes or are they all theories?

For many, the war on science and technology that is being waged in the western world is every bit as dangerous, and possibly even more dangerous, than the war that is being waged by those who are perverting Islam through their outrageous acts of terrorism. The war against terror will be won by those who are more technologically advanced. It will be a slow, but certain victory. The war that is being waged here in the west is different. It is denial in the face of scientific fact. It is an attempt to subvert science by uniting the actions of certain churches with the operation of the state. It threatens to slow down progress. It threatens people's health and welfare. It forces outcomes on people that may lead to devastating results. It pulls us back when it is critical that we move forward.

To my mind, I don't care about an individual's belief system. Whether you believe or not is your prerogative. It should be a private matter. I do mind when other belief systems get in the way of scientific and technological progress. When belief causes us not to be able to cure certain diseases, it is wrong. When belief doesn't allow children to learn scientific facts {and yes, most science is fact}, it is wrong. When belief impinges on other individual's rights to choose or to love, it is wrong.

We are a single race of people. We come in different colors and beliefs, but we are essentially all related. We are the dominant species on this planet. That would make us the planet's shepherds. We cannot allow ancient beliefs and prejudices to come between progress and the salvation of resources. We have to become more like the futurists of the 20th century and use our technology in a way that all mankind will benefit.