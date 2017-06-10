Forget Trump's Sleight Of Hand---Just Follow The Money

I'm going to change the subject just a little bit. We have made historical news about Russian interference into the American election and the Trump administration's role in colluding with that interference. We talk about obstruction of justice for President Trump and members of his team as they relate to that Russian interference. Did they or didn't they? Honestly I'm not certain under the law, other than the administration is doing everything that they can to divert or end the investigation. That does not bode well for President Trump.

I am a firm believer, however, that the fears of President Trump are not so much based on electoral politics, but are actually tied to his relationship with Russian Oligarchs and the Russian Mafia. Investigations have a way of creating their own highways, and the results of the investigations often do not wind up where they started. In the case of Donald Trump, it is quite possible that the investigations that the administration is frightened about concerns such activities as money laundering, awarding of illegal contracts, shorting on the quality of materials, and the concomitant crimes that ensue to allow these money making activities to proceed.

It never surprised me that from the beginning of the campaign, there was an obvious close relationship with the Russian Oligarchy. This relationship extended to many in the Trump inner circle, Manafort, Flynn, and Trump's own family just to name a few. Prior investigations both in Europe and in the United States have questioned the long term relationship between Russia and the Trump empire as a money making venture. Whether the money trail leads to favorable loans to Trump Enterprises from the Russian Oligarchy, or contracts awarded to Russian backed companies in non-bid awards, the President has much to be concerned about.

People must start asking the questions about what were the quid pro quos prior to his presidency. What are the promises that have been made to Russians when Trump was elected and he ascended to the Presidency.

The answers are out there. They might be innocuous. But, in my gut, I certainly feel that they are not. These relationships, if they exist, go well beyond the relationships that we would expect from any American, let alone our President. If true, this is a criminal enterprise. If he were not the President, he would become the target of a RICO indictment. It also explains why the President would want to intervene in the investigations of the FBI or the Senate or the House. If these veered into these types of criminal activity, even the Republican party and electorate would begin to flock away from him in a mass defection.

For all Trump watchers, my advice is simple. Don't fall for the sleight of hand, just follow the money!