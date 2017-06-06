ThIs Is The First President In My Lifetime That Does Not Have A Single Position I Can Support.....Probably Because He Doesn't Have A True Position On Anything

I don't think that in my entire lifetime, there has been a president that I've agreed with on every issue. Even the presidents who I thought were great in retrospect had positions that I believed to be wrong or misguided. As a liberal, even the most liberal presidents we've elected have taken some positions that I thought were contrarian to liberal viewpoints. I felt that JFK was too much of an economic conservative, LBJ had a streak of internationalist warhawk in him. Jimmy Carter was feckless in much of his foreign policy. Clinton's presidency to me was marred by NAFTA while Obama, for all of his accomplishments should have been stronger in his insistence on a single payer option in health care and in the implementation of stronger civil rights implementation.

I say that because I also have found that even when conservatives have held the presidency, each one has had accomplishments with which I agreed. Eisenhower implemented the federal highway system. Nixon opened up dialogue with China. Ford was moderate and even handed in almost all of his presidency. Reagan, for all of the conservative hype over his godlike status, provided some excellent choices for the federal courts that turned out to be much more liberal than expected. Both Bushes showed an understanding of and a willingness to work with democrats on issues such as education.

My point is that there has never been a democratic president that I haven't criticized at times, nor a republican president that I have not been able to praise. I think that is the case for most of us.

That brings me to today. I have spent the entire day trying to think of one thing that now President Trump has said or done that I agree with him on. I cannot find one! Somewhere in Trump's mind might be a position that I agree with, but I have yet to either hear it or see it. Even if the current president tweeted a position that I agreed with, I would have a hard time believing it. There has been one thing that has been consistent in this administration. The President lies! The President lies when he has to get out of a bad situation. The President lies even when the truth would serve him better. The President lies when the whole world knows that he is not telling the truth. The President lies because it appears that he is unable to tell the truth.

This has led our nation into a conundrum. We have always been a nation who have attempted to believe and respect our President. We want a President we can look up to and say to the world, here is our leader. He is the leader of the free world. Unfortunately, that is not what we have. Our President is the laughing stock of almost every nation in the world. His word is worthless and his promises are meaningless. Countries are beginning to disinfect him to their nations. This is unheard of. When has American political figures become pariahs on the world stage? Never. Our foreign policy is a total shambles. We have no domestic policy other than get rid of everything that was accomplished under the Obama administration. Generally a President has a solid plan for replacing that which you take apart. Not in this President's case. His goal appears to be the total destruction of President Obama's legacy.

I dread what is going to happen during the various hearings this week. We will have testimony under oath, and we will have the President tweeting his version of the truth which will further destroy the reputation of the presidency. We will see a President who not only doesn't know how to govern but will take out his revenge on his own appointees for the President's failures. Many of us will continue to look for something in this presidency to hand our hats on. I'm afraid however, that this might be a pipedream. The only hope we might have is for this presidency to be short and we can get back to having a president of either party with whom we can find something positive.