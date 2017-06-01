The Fall Of United States Exceptionalism: How Donald Trump And His Administration Are Destroying Our Nation

Have we figured out the lessons of history yet? For many of us, the election of Donald Trump drew horrific parallels to the fall of great nations throughout history. Now we are almost five months into a Trump administration and the signals of disaster are all over. Our international standing has decreased to the point that Merkel and Macron are being recognized as the most legitimate leaders of the free world. Luckily, the powers in Europe are stable enough and powerful enough to collectively withstand any serious Russian incursion. The question has become "where is the United States in the NATO alliance?" Our president has failed to make it clear whether he would support the Russians or our traditional (70 years) allies in an alliance that we pressured the Europeans into. If people think that the answer to that question is obvious, think again. Trump has cozied up to Putin and his regime, even to the point of possibly returning spy houses in New York and Maryland to that same government that interfered with our election, while concurrently berating our allies over the percentage of gdp that is being paid to NATO. The businessman appears to be saying, "if you want to play, you better pay."

At the same time, this president is posturing to pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, which has only been approved by 197 nations. This is being done, ostensibly to meet a campaign promise to big coal {and dirty fuel}. In reality, it is much more likely that it is being done to overturn an Obama achievement. The Paris Climate Accords are not like the Kyoto Accords. There is no mandate attached. It is the result of the nations of the world recognizing that climate change is a worldwide, and at least partially, a man made problem. It is the world coming together in order to say we have to be better stewards of the environment if we are going to leave a habitable planet to our children's children and successive generations. But to Trump, the pettiness of revenge and the lure of big money outweighs the saving of our planet. This is an ultimate abrogation of leadership on the part of this administration.

The fall of America, however, is going even deeper. Our Asian allies are becoming increasingly concerned over an aggressive North Korea and a United States President who says he would be happy to sit down and chat with the madman who has his fingers on North Korea's nuclear trigger. Many of our allies have even begun to question whether the U.S.A. also has a madman with a finger on the nuclear trigger {luckily, in our nation, it takes more than one finger}. Our middle east policy is in shambles. Rather than being an honest broker in trying to broker some type of peace in that section of the world, and decrease the threats of terrorism throughout the world, we have decided that it is good policy to take sides in the thousand year conflict between Sunni and S'hia Muslims. The President's embrace of Wahabism {which is one of the primary sources of terrorism} and the most extreme activities of the Netanyahu administration in Israel, almost guarantee a continuation of the perpetual war and a boon for the war industry in the United States.

None of this is a sign of a great nation. It is the sign of a nation in decline. We are losing status all over the world. Yes, our military is still the strongest on this globe, but it is not invincible. Might alone cannot rule. Diplomacy is the sign of great nations. In this regard, we are failing miserably.

The problem does not get any better at home. Our domestic situation is beginning to look like a third world country bracing for a civil war. This administration has chosen to present a health care reform act that will leave 23 million people uninsured. It will also force premiums for many in the 50-64 age group and those with pre-existing conditions to be so high that, although eligible for insurance, they will be effectively priced out. This happens while, in the same bill, the President proposes a 800 billion dollar tax cut for the wealthiest Americans.

Then we see the President's budget. That budget cuts programs to the poor and middle class, cuts educational programs, cuts social welfare programs, cuts police programs, but increases defense spending and gives addition tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans by eliminating the Estate tax. It is class warfare at it's worst.

All this while the nascent administration is under investigation for obstruction of justice, possible illegal actions with Russia during the Presidential campaign, financial irregularities, etc. The investigation goes on and on. And what does this administration do, they call everything fake facts and substitute their version of the truth. Unfortunately, the administration version is so flawed that an intelligent five year old understands that what we are hearing is obfuscation being piled higher and deeper.

We are in crisis as a nation. We have laws that will, over time deal with the problems that this rogue administration has caused. Unfortunately, however, the damage that is being done is going to take years and years to undo, if it can be completely undone. Great civilizations, the Greeks, the Romans, the Franks, even the post Suleiman Muslims, never recovered once they rotted from the inside out. It is up to the people of this great nation to maintain the resistance to Donald Trump and his minions and do every legal thing within our power to prevent the fall of our great nation. We have the advantage of democratic institutions that should allow the nation to depose madmen and rogue governments. That is what we have gotten, either by choice or deception. Let's not compound the mistake.