Trump's Swamp Is Loaded With Predators: Who Will Be The First To Turn On The Others?

President Trump told the truth. He drained the swamp. The problem is that he drained the swamp of flamingos and egrets and replaced them with alligators and pythons. What we now have is a swamp that full of predators and where almost all of the prey has been displaced.

In some ways, this might be good. When the predators have no prey animals to feed on, they turn on one another. They attack and eat each other. They poach their own young. They turn on their own packs. It will be interesting to see where the beasts of the Trump swamp turn. How many ways can it happen?