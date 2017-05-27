Trump's Swamp Is Loaded With Predators: Who Will Be The First To Turn On The Others?

President Trump told the truth. He drained the swamp. The problem is that he drained the swamp of flamingos and egrets and replaced them with alligators and pythons. What we now have is a swamp that full of predators and where almost all of the prey has been displaced.
In some ways, this might be good. When the predators have no prey animals to feed on, they turn on one another. They attack and eat each other. They poach their own young. They turn on their own packs. It will be interesting to see where the beasts of the Trump swamp turn. How many ways can it happen?
- It could happen with General Kelly who is a person of interest and investigation with the F.B.I. The evidence against him is mounting quickly. Will Kelly turn in order to save his own skin? My odds on that are 4:1. There seems to be some great loyalty between the general and this president. My guess is that there is a promise by Trump to protect the general.
- It could happen with Paul Manafort who is also a person of interest and investigation with the F.B.I. This is another person who has significant ties to the Russian oligarchs. Manafort has already been thrown under the bus by Trump and walked the plank once. It has recently come out that even after Manafort was dismissed from the campaign, he was secretly advising the president and his confidants. Manafort may face serious criminal charges which could force his cooperation with the F.B.I. My odds on that are 5:2. This is a man without any moral compass and could sell out his president on a dime.
- It could happen with Jeff Sessions. This is one of the most interesting of the scenarios in the murk of the swamp. Sessions has had a long career in politics, and he has survived numerous scandals, including racial animus. By becoming the top law enforcement officer in the land, he is finding himself under scrutiny, not for implementing the law as written, but obfuscating various aspects of the law. He lied about contacts with Russia. He recused himself from the Russian investigation, but was a key player in the firing of James Comey who was leading that investigation. Sessions has a tremendous amount to lose, both politically and criminally. This would seem to be an ideal scenario to build a spine and tell people what he knows. My odds on that are 2:1 People must realize that the Attorney General is supposed to be an independent player in this law enforcement game. It has not played out that way.
- It could be James Comey. This man was the most powerful of those he drained from the swamp. Comey was not an enemy that Donald Trump wanted to make. Comey understands the virulence of the swamp today and will be more than willing to explain that virulence to either congress or the special counsel. My odds on this of 1:5. Trump made a huge mistake here.
- It could be Jared Kushner. The son-in-law with the gigantic portfolio knows the secrets of the Trump administration. He is a new kind of predator. He has been set up as an ambush striker who uses the "family business" to intimidate the rest of the world. He sets up behind the scenes meetings. He coordinates the actions of the president. He acts as if he is consigliore to the presidential godfather. If Kushner becomes a target rather than a person of interest, he does not appear to be one who would be willing to follow in his father's footsteps and wind up in prison. As a multi-millionaire himself, Kushner's loyalty will quickly return to himself. Trump may find that keeping family close to him in the swamp pulls him down into the new quicksand. My odds on Kushner turning are 8:1 if he remains only a person of interest but 1:8 if he becomes a target of the investigation.
- The possibilities are endless. Who knows what? What does Spicer know? What does Bannon know? What do incompetent cabinet members {e.g. Betsy DeVos} know? What do Trump's allies in Congress and the Senate know? The investigations will help. Sooner or later the truth will come out.
- Ultimately, however, it could be the American people. This country has made mistakes before. We now know that we've made one of the most serious electoral errors in the electoral history of this nation. The president and his republican congress have the lowest approval ratings ever. The majority of Americans believe that the president is abusing his office. The majority of Americans believe that there has been obstruction of justice. We, as Americans are even toying with the idea of treason and money laundering by this administration. There will be consequences for this behavior. People will vote the predators out of office and will replace them with people who will go after the highest levels of the government. We are seeing the beginning of the end of the Trump administration and republican collusion. My odds on that are 1:25.