Why the Resistance Continues to Beat the Drum Against the Trump Administration

It is interesting that my recent spate of articles have triggered a good number of negative responses from Trump supporters. Mind you, I don't care that there are those who disagree with my views. I have spent a lifetime debating political, social, moral, and religious viewpoints with others. One of the things that I have always prided myself in, however, has been the ability to respect other viewpoints and to argue my positions logically and factually. I therefore find accusations of my positions as strongly anti-Trump to be based on bigotry and hatred to be more than a bit disingenuous. I want those in the Trump camp to understand why many of us in the anti-Trump movement are being so persistent in our opposition.

Donald Trump has a long history of dishonest /shady behavior: The man who is our President had a history of shorting contractors who did work for him on many of his real estate projects. There have been numerous lawsuits that have been both successfully filed or settled out of court pertaining to non-payment of contracted services. These filings can be found in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, etc. The most recent example was a lawsuit that Trump lost in Florida for work done by a contractor that was not paid for. There also have been allegations of Trump's use of mob money in the construction of Trump properties. There have been evidence of connections of connections of the Trump organization to both the Russian and American mobs. There is speculation that the ultimate downfall of this administration will be in the realm of money laundering and income tax evasion associated with illegal Russian mob activities. Both Donald Trump and many of his close associates have long standing ties with Russia: The ties between Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn are already public knowledge and there is evidence that others in the administration, including Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner and possibly even Donald Trump himself have ties to Russian oligarchs that includes both the laundering of money and possible other dealings either semi-legal or illegal. These ties in and of themselves place the legitimacy of this administration under question. Providing potentially damaging classified intelligence to the Russians in a closed door meeting: While the president of the United States has the right to classify or declassify information, President Trump has shown incredibly poor judgement in his ability to understand the complexities of foreign policy. He, by his own admission, reads condensed versions of the daily briefing reports and often refuses to get detailed briefings. If there is one thing that the President of the United States must be able to do, it is to be knowledgeable of foreign policy. President Trump is woefully ignorant on this level. The Firing of James Comey reeks of obstruction of justice: With all the different reasons that have been given for the firing of James Comey as the FBI director, the issue of bureau's investigation of the Trump administration's ties to Russia are the most compelling and the most frightening. It appears that this firing was, on it's face, a transparent effort to force the bureau to back off on the Russian investigation. That would be a clear obstruction of justice. That would be an impeachable offense. The firing of Sally Yates was too similar to the Comey dismissal: Knowing that Sally Yates had come to the President to warn him against the hiring of Michael Flynn {compromised by the Russians}, and that the supposed revelation directly led to her being fired as the Acting Attorney General. We have since learned that the President knew about Flynn prior to the revelation, and could assume that the firing of Flynn was something that Trump wanted to avoid, regardless of his vulnerabilities. The substitution of Trumpcare for the ACA is an abomination that will leave up to 20 million people without health care: The repeal and replace mantra of Trump and the Republican party has turned out to be a bold faced attempt to provide the wealthy with an eight hundred billion dollar tax cut and place the burden of that tax cut on those individuals who will no longer be able to purchase any health care. The provision to allow insurers to charge up to 5x the price of insurance for those with pre-existing conditions will price many who need it most out of the health insurance market. The administration has demonstrated a discriminatory attitude toward the disabled, the minority community, and the LGBTQ communities: Rather than take a conciliatory or hands off approach to these groups, the Trump administration has actively worked through executive order to lower protections given to members of these communities, primarily in regard to benefits to the business community. These will not only make life more difficult for these individuals, but will also give tacit approval to additional discrimination and hatred against these people. The administration attitude to both Muslims and Mexicans is, in fact, anti-American: This country was built on a base of diversity and inclusion. To change that to a policy of exclusion and exceptionalism is contrary to the values that made us great. President Trump continues to promise a wall that is unnecessary and divisive. His views toward "bad Muslims" is still vague and still encourages anti-Muslim sentiment. That is dangerous for our nation. The administration has demonstrated incompetence in their choices for cabinet or cabinet level positions: Not to beat a dead horse, the following four cabinet level appointees make the point well. Betsy DeVos is totally unqualified to be Secretary of Education; Dr. Ben Carson has no credentials that support his appointment to Secretary of Housing, Jeff Sessions may be the most unqualified Attorney General in recent history, and the Michael Flynn appointment as NSA was beyond incompetent. This doesn't even begin to discuss appointments like Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner to the President's inner white house circle. There are numerous other issues that have demonstrated the incompetence of this administration: The President has attacked women's rights by attacking Planned Parenthood and fighting against a woman's right to choose. He has also supported restricting voting rights rather than pressing to expand those rights. His views on privatization of education are not only shortsighted, but are actually impossible. That includes any attempt at voucherizing education. He has made overtures to ending the 240 year history of church-state separation, and has pandered to the fundamentalist position that this is a Christian nation.

The list of anti-Trump reasons is almost unlimited. It has nothing to do with bigotry or hatred. In fact, just the opposite. Most of us who want to see the end of this administration want to see the restoration of American values to all Americans. We hope to see the end of bigotry and hatred of the "other". We want to see people running our government who are honest and caring. Donald Trump doesn't meet those qualifications, and not a day goes by where that lack of qualification does not demonstrate again.

If the Trump supporters choose to call us haters and bigots based on that criterion, go to it. I, for one will wear that label proudly.