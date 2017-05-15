Mobilizing For The 2018 Mid-Terms

Eighteen months until the midterm elections. What does that mean? On the simplest level, that is the amount of time we have to recruit, fund, advocate, and elect democratic congresspersons and senators, not to mention state level politicians and save our country.

On a daily basis, lives are being threatened, destroyed or lost. I understand that this may sound hyperbolic, but think about what is happening in this country in the first 120 days of the Trump administration and the Republican led House and Senate. The House voted to repeal the ACA and leave up to 18-20 million people without health insurance. That action itself places 1%, or 180-200 thousand persons at risk of dying each year. That outrage, in and of itself, should be enough to vote every congressperson who voted for the repeal and faux replacement with an 800 billion tax cut for the rich.

This administration's love affair with Russia, culminating with his firing of the FBI director and report that he shared information that should have been classified with Russia before that information was even shared with our allies. There are ongoing investigations of this president that could, if borne out, lead to a possible impeachment of Mr. Trump.

There are serious questions about whether this president has obstructed justice in varied ways. The White House has, of course, denied this. The problem is that the Republican led congress has placed party above nation in standing lock step with the president.

It is clear that in this administration that has been embroiled in one potential scandal after another, a congress that is not afraid to provide appropriate oversight is critical. The only way to do that is to have a legislative sector of government that is run by the opposition party. This midterm election is more than just the typical gaining of a few seats in the midterm elections. This election has to be in winning enough elections to take over the House and possibly the Senate. If that is done, two things will happen; the President will be halted in his tracks in abusing his power, and second legitimate independent investigations will invariably take place. Those investigations may or may not lead to impeachment, but at least the public will be satisfied.

This can be done. The President has an approval rating of 39% and the congress has an approval rating of 17%. We must hone our message, field good candidates and bring back government that is responsive to the people.