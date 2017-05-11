Are the Comparisons of the Trump White House to Fascist and Communist Madmen Clear Yet?

Where are you going to be when they come for you? Liberal paranoia........I think not. This presidential administration is beginning to look a lot like any of the fascist or communist regimes of the 1920s through 1950s that all followed a similar path. If there is dissent, stifle it. Throughout the first half of the twentieth century, the stifling of dissent was a hallmark of every totalitarian regime. Mussolini in Italy, Hitler in Germany, Franco in Spain, Stalin in Russia all began by purging their dissent within their government and within the media. Additionally, they stoked the fire of insecurity within their countries by scapegoating certain ethnic or religious groups and determining that the people had to be vigilant of impending doom at the hands of the "all powerful enemy".

Fast forward to 2017. The president of the United States has been a poor student of history. He fails to understand the lessons that should be learned by the failures of others and, instead, lauds the achievements of those who would repeat the historical nightmares that have plagued the world. He identifies with the various dictators in Europe, Asia, and Africa. He establishes reverent relationships with Russia, China, Hungary, the would be neo-Nazi who lost the presidential election in France, the strongman in Egypt, etc. In addition, he indicates that he would be happy to meet with the crazed dictator of North Korea at a time when that madman is threatening the world with nuclear holocaust.

This is the same president who cannot bear to have any individual who disagrees with him remain unscathed. The nation has long been aware, and frequently amused by his tweetathons calling every person who was part of the political opposition, every name in the book. The negativity toward political opposition was upgraded during the campaign when he encouraged the arrest and prosecution of Hillary Clinton. Once elected, non-loyalists who came to Mr. Trump or members of his immediate circle with information that was of critical importance to the national security were not only ignored by Trump, but in the cases of Sally Yates and James Comey led to their almost immediate firing.

The message has been loud and clear. Unless you have absolute unwavering fealty to this president, get out of Washington. Opposing opinions will lead to immediate dismissal and public shaming.

Along with all of this, the president has continued to maintain his administration's willingness to scapegoat both those who practice Islam and those with Brown skin who happen to originally reside in nations south of our border. There was early and continued agitation of the population to the dangers of these populations. What we have seen as a result of this scapegoating is increased activity of varied hate groups against all different minorities. There have been clear comparisons to what Hitler's brownshirts were doing in the early days of the Third Reich. The circle of hatred is expanding, not collapsing.

In the meantime, the president and his mouthpiece, whether Spicer or Huckabee, continue to do the Texas two step. They zig and they zag and try to derail any investigation into their possible illegal contacts with foreign governments in relation to the fixing of our presidential election. They throw out lie after lie thinking that the American public is so stupid that they believe that 2+2 = a zero sum. Possibly some of his supporters may think so, but the great majority of Americans don't. This president is a pathological liar who is so insecure and incompetent in the office that he will resort to almost anything to hold on to his office. That makes him an extremely dangerous man. As he gets backed further and further into a corner, the fur on his back is getting higher. He will attack......the question is at whom and utilizing what venom?

Don't let the far right fool you. Trump is a would be autocrat who has no need or desire for the other branches of government. He wants rubber stamps and he wants total power. That is a recipe that has been attempted in the past and millions upon millions paid for that poisonous concoction with their lives.