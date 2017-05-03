How the Republicans Plan to Re-Stock Dr. Frankenstein's Laboratory

And the debacle that has become the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act rolls on. As House Republicans cobble together a bill crafted from pieces that look like they have come out of Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory, they appear to be intent on refilling that laboratory with the corpses of the newly dead who will not be able to get or afford health insurance. They will get their House vote this week and will probably pass this monstrous pastiche with a minimal number of votes with approximately 20 Republicans voting to save their collective souls {and possibly their House seats} by voting with the Democratic minority. They will then send the bill to the Senate where it will probably meet stiffer opposition and much more intensive scrutiny until a major re-write is done and the House and Senate meet to come up with an amended bill that will be acceptable to both bodies.

Let us be honest, the Republican House bill is being voted on as political expediency. There is no belief, even in the mind of the ardently right wing freedom caucus, that this bill has a chance of passing in the Senate in anything that even resembles it's current form. Even the few people in the White House who may have read this bill, know that this is just red meat for the most conservative of the Republican base. Our President probably has no idea of what is in the bill, and in truth, probably doesn't care.

This is the true evil of this bill. It has nothing to do with improving the Affordable Care Act, nor has it anything to do with improving health care for the American people. In truth, this is a bill that returns us to the "bad old days" when the insurance industry could price people out of pre-existing conditions, where life-time limits on medical care could be imposed, where young people will be dropped from parental policies, where transportability of insurance is no longer a right. It will go on and on.

This bill will be a disaster for those who are 50+, the elderly, the chronically ill. It will be a boon for the young {who won't always be young} and the healthy {who may not always stay healthy}. But most of all, this will be a gold mine for the health insurance industry. They will get young people to pay into a system they don't use, increasing insurance profits. They will gouge the middle aged and chronically ill. Then they will allow those people to run out of benefits and die. This was exactly the reason that we needed health care reform in the first place.

Part of horror of this Frankenstein scenario is that one of the groups that are going to be most seriously affected are those who are the most committed Trumpists. These are the people who benefited most from the Affordable Care Act and whose lives will be most affected by this travesty. It will be interesting to see if the 96% of Trump voters who have taken a wait and see attitude will finally realize that this administration and this Congress is working to everything possible to work against their best interests.

Any time legislation is passed that is patently and obviously deeply flawed, just to satisfy a restless small base of support, it is incumbent upon the rest of the nation to lift their voices in unison. We must be a collective resistance demanding of our representatives in the House and in the Senate, whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent to vote against this monstrosity. They must know that this is a defining vote, and a vote to dismantle health care will also be a vote to dismantle their career.