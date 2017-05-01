From Fake News to Fake History: The Evolution of Presidential Ignorance and Hubris

Well, well, well! We've now gone from fake news to fake history. It doesn't appear bad enough that our President and those in his immediate surroundings have determined that the news consists of facts as the world sees them and the alternative set of facts that President Trump and his administration sees it. We know that the Trump administration sees their interpretation of the news to be factual and everything the media reports to be fake news.

We have even learned that when the alternative set of facts that the Trump administration spouts as the truth is irrevocably and totally proven to be false {e.g. the claim that President Obama was bugging the Trump offices in New York}, the current President cannot be induced to admit that he was wrong. The war between the media and the Trump administration seems to be full scale and unrelenting. The administration continues to spout the meme about fake news while the news corporations continue to review this administration and with only a few exceptions, report that news honestly.

This week, however, a new avenue has been opened to the false meme attack strategy. Somehow, in the mind of the most historically ignorant President in modern history, President Andrew Jackson, if President at the beginning of the Civil War. would have somehow miraculously negotiated the nation's way out of that war. President Jackson couldn't have been very angry at the beginning of the War Between the States since the man had already been dead for 16 years. A small mistake in his reading of history.

But that was a minor issue compared to the major historical inaccuracies embedded in the President's historical analysis. How was he wrong? Let me count the ways:

Andrew Jackson was a racist and a slave owner. He held more than 150 slaves at the time of his death. There was no provision for freeing his slave holdings upon his death. Andrew Jackson was a mass murderer of native Americans. He was the leader of the abomination that became known as the Trail of Tears, in which over 100,000 native Americans were cruelly herded onto reservations and new territories at great loss of life. President Trump had probably read something about the Nullification Crisis which occurred over a pamphlet written by Jackson's Vice President, John Calhoun, which urged South Carolina to secede from the Union. What President Trump does not understand was that the Nullification Crisis was a purely political battle that was fought between political enemies. It was not an ideological dispute. President Trump also did not appear to understand the impact of the Missouri Compromise and it's failure in the pre-Civil War era. By the time President Lincoln was elected President, there were only two viable options. The first was to allow the south to secede and recognize the Confederate States of America. The second was to save the Union. President Lincoln chose the latter, and for that decision is recognized as the greatest of American Presidents.

Why is any of this important? Our history is important. The Civil War may have been one of the most important events in our history. That conflict ultimately strengthened our Union, improved our democracy, led to equal rights for all, opened up education to all Americans, and ultimately led us to becoming the pre-eminent nation in the world. It would appear to be important for the leader of our nation should have at least a basic knowledge of our own American history Not understanding the basics of multiple presidencies during these critical periods of time is frightening.

History repeats itself. Those who do not understand history are doomed to repeat it. I am shaking when I think about a President whose knowledge of our basic history is so limited that he gets basic facts so abjectly wrong. This is not good for the administration. This is worse for America. It's time that the White House hires a good high school American History teacher and make sure that the President can pass a basic history test.