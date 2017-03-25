From Whence We Came Is Where We Must Return

I am a product of the Vietnam generation. I am a product of the Civil Rights generation. I am a product of the Baby Boomers who saw a world ripe for change, if we could, somehow, displace the old guard {those of the Greatest Generation}, whose minds were still mired in a wartime, racist, misogynistic, and exploitative lifestyle and replace them with a younger, more forward thinking group of political office holders and policy makers that would move us into the second half of the twentieth century and beyond.

I am the product of a generation that, in many ways changed America. We transformed the political scene into one in which the young held power, influenced their elected officials, and even drove many policies. I am one of millions of proud parents of a civil rights movement that has expanded and enveloped all people.......a generation that produced landmark Supreme Court decisions such as Brown and Loving. I continue to be one of the proud Americans who have forced issues to the forefront for both discussion and protest.

I am many things. But I am also now in my 70s. I am not one of the young lions willing and able to be a 24/7 advocate and organizer. I am no longer the leader that other young people should look at to move the progressive agenda forward. I am an elder statesman {for better or worse}, whose ideas and strategies may remain as progressive today as they were 50 years ago. But I certainly am not a leader of that youth movement.

And thus to my point in this article. As Democrats and as Progressives we are seeking the wrong way out of the morass that we find ourselves embroiled in. We have heroes of Liberalism. There is hardly a progressive in this nation who does not hold respect and/or veneration for much of the Democratic leadership. But let's look at who they are......Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, John Lewis, Hillary & Bill Clinton, Jerry Brown, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc. Each and every one of these people were Progressives of the 60s and 70s and were the emerging leadership of the Progressive Democratic Party. These were all young lions, fighting for the rights of all while the country battled through the debilitating after effects of McCarthyism, the divisiveness of the Vietnam War, placing their lives at risk marching in the segregated south, and sometimes in the almost equally segregated north. These were people who fought for better education, housing, and lives for all. They were the heart and soul of the country throughout the second half of the twentieth century. They fought through their youth and middle age, but now are entering the descendancy of their careers. They cannot be the people who bring back the Democratic Progressive ideals back to the forefront.

We are back to where we were in the 60s. The party has to become sensitive to the needs of the nation and to those who will be leading that nation for the next forty years. It is time to invigorate our party with new blood, young activists who are willing to lead the people of this nation toward a truly progressive future. We are on the right track with a new generation of activism. We are seeing the emergence of some young leadership. What we have to do now is allow the young progressives, those with the vision and energy to lead to move into the leadership roles in the party. It is time for the party elders to begin to make way for the new generation of Sanders' Warren's, Lewis', Clinton's, Brown's, Pelosi's, and Schumer's. Some are already here, the Castro brothers in Texas, Corey Booker in New Jersey, even the Rachel Maddow's on MSNBC. But we have to open the path to more. We have to go back to the lesson of the youth of the sixties and early seventies. There is energy and leadership out there. There is the flame of a new American progressivism.

Those of us in my generation can possibly do our greatest good by encouraging, mentoring, and yes, even advising a new generation of progressive leadership. We have to move away from the battles between septuagenarians and reshape the political landscape into what America really is......young, diverse, and caring.

I look forward to your remarks and suggestions.