When We Drain The Swamp, We Don't Want It Refilled With Sewer Rats

Three weeks until the first scandal of the Trump administration. Who would have expected this from our "paragon of virtue", Donald "Twitterman" Trump. This was the candidate who was going to clean out the cesspool of Washington. Well it appears that there is a new swamp that Trump and his cronies have brought into the Capital. If we think that Kelly was the only sewer rat that made it onto Trump's governing team, just think about the baggage that many of the new cabinet members bring to their offices.

Whether it is a total lack of experience in their supposed area of expertise or their antipathy toward the area of government as was the the case with Betsy DeVos and Rick Perry or their lack of experience and conflicts of interests as in the case of Rex Tillerson. Whether the nominee was qualified but opposed to every policy of their new department such Jeff Sessions or Tom Price, or a total enigma for the position appointed such as Ben Carson, this administration is rife for one scandal after another.

We have seen nothing but chaos from the White House in the first three weeks of the administration. Kelly Anne Conway and Sean Spicer have stuck their collective feet in their mouths on a regular basis. The President continues to tweet up a storm. Fiction is fact, and lies are the de rigour approach to informing the public. A new ally becomes, at best, annoyed with our jumbled policies. Steve Bannon still seems to have the President's ear{s} and his son and daughter still seem to be running middle east policy.

With all of this, what could go wrong. This is going to dark trip for all Americans. It will probably be a Presidency marred by scandal after scandal. We can only hope that someone in this administration gets the President's ear and convinces him to run a nation on behalf of all Americans with policies that are well thought out and conceived.

If that doesn't happen, we can only hope that those who have been blinded by the Trump bait and switch, regain their vision and start the exit process for both this White House and Congress as soon as 2018.