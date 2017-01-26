Tick Tock: It's Getting Closer To 12:00----Living In The Age Of Megalomania

Today is January 26th, 2017. Donald Trump is President of the United States. The protesters are out in force. The honeymoon that is generally expected with new administrations never happened. Instead, we have a nation that is in it's worst actual division since the War Between The States. Lifelong members of government are resigning. Alternative facts are the new normal. Trump has assumed the presidency with the lowest approval rating in the history of polling.

Welcome to the new world disorder. Welcome to the land of the lie, 2017 is replacing 1984. Even many who voted for the greatest narcissist of our times are questioning their judgment. And yet the beat goes on. What we are seeing is what we are getting. These are just a few of many outrages of the new Trump administration. It only scratches the surface, but it gives us a pretty good feel of where we are heading. Unfortunately, the doomsday clock is ticking and the insanity that has become our government moves with the alacrity of a serial killer planning his next kill. Just think about these:

Lifelong state department employees jumping ship in order not to be associated with the Trump administration foreign policy. In a world full of true crises, the priority of this administration to "investigate" the rampant voter fraud that caused him to lose the popular vote by almost 3,000,000. The explanation by the new president is that these votes had to be fraudulent, otherwise he would have won in a landslide. So far, the people who have shown up as being registered in multiple places include, Bannion, Tiffany Trump, and Jared Kushner. Of course, there is no evidence of any voter fraud that was systemic during the election. The continuing bromance between the President and Vladimir Putin in the face of the evidence that the Russians attempted to tamper with the American elections and continue to be involved in political intrigues that are questionable when viewed in terms of American interests. The destabilization of the Middle East and the secondary bromance that Mr. Trump has with Benjamin Netanyahu. The king of tweets is still letting the world know that American policy appears to be that we are in the Middle East to appropriate the oil and resources of the lands we conquer. This is new policy and is more than likely guaranteed not to win friends and influence enemies. Build the wall across the border with Mexico. We all know that this was a campaign promise of the prospective Trump presidency, along with the promise that the Mexican government was going to pay for that wall. It is still fairly obvious that the Mexican government has no intention of paying for the wall. It is also fairly obvious that this President and his cronies in congress are determined to pass legislation to have the wall built. It is also becoming more and more obvious that our relationship with Mexico is deteriorating to it's lowest point in years. Repeal health care and do not pass any legislation to replace that legislation. Although not an international issue, leaving millions of Americans without healthcare or the ability to acquire decent healthcare gives those who are disaffected one more reason to become radicalized by those seeking to convert Americans into terrorists. The purposeful degradation of the American relationship with the other economic powers in the world, especially China. Rather than strengthening the American economic and military position, this administration is opening new potential areas of military conflict and new areas of economic competition that might weaken rather than strengthen our fiscal position.

This is a dangerous time. Our President is a novice at politics. That in itself is not a problem, but he is surrounding himself with many other political novices. His political philosophy is "shoot first", "ask questions later". This is 2017 where a single mistake can quickly lead to a military calamity. It was one thing when wars and disputes were localized and individual. That is no longer the case. It is a small world. We live in one nuclear time zone, and unfortunately the clock is ticking.

Our politicians work for us. The question is whether we want these people to place us on the precipice of disaster? If not, we have to be certain to exert our due diligence and demand that they keep us safe and secure. That is the function of an informed populace.