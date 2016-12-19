The Electoral College-----Change It----Not Today, But Soon

C'mon guys.......we've got to knock this off. If our side won the electoral college and lost the popular vote, we'd be screaming about how the electoral college was designed to save America and that the popular vote was an aberration. We have an electoral system. I will be the first to admit it is archaic and no longer necessary, but it is our system. The time to fight that system is not after an election result we are not happy with, but in preparation for future election cycles.

Our electoral college system is a product of a slave holders society. It was designed to subvert the one man/one vote rule and allow slave holding states to count their slaves as 3/5ths of a person for electoral purposes. This translated back into the electoral college and gave the slave holding states additional power in federal elections. It has also been argued that the electoral college acts as a buffer between a vote gone wild and electoral sanity. The college has never been used in that regard, although much of the talk of getting electors to not vote for Trump has used that argument.

Is the electoral college a critical part of our electoral system? No! In fact, it violates the one man/ one vote principle that this nation cherishes. Interestingly, it is not only the red states that have supported the electoral college, but also the solid blue states such as New York and California who want to see their treasure trove of electoral votes go into the Democratic candidate's column. The question for all of us to ponder and to ultimately answer, is how important is our individual vote? If I live in California and that state votes 71% Democratic, am I satisfied that my vote as a Republican, as well as 29% of the voting population of the state does not count at all when the electoral college meets? On the other side, if I am a Mississippi Democrat, am I satisfied that my vote is essentially meaningless in a presidential election. The electors from my state are going to vote for the Republican candidate in every national election.

The electoral college begs the question of what kind of democracy we really want to be. In theory, a candidate could lose a popular vote by many millions of votes but can win the Presidency by carrying a number of key states by razor thin margins. The perfect example this year was Wisconsin, in which Mr. Trump won the state by 10,000 votes {or 50.1%}, yet wins 100% of the electoral vote. Did the 49.9% who were not Trump supporters lose any say in the election of 2016?

The obvious solution would be to apportion electoral votes according to the popular vote. That, however, causes two problems. First, why have an electoral college if that number is going to exactly mirror the popular vote? Second, and more important, every Presidential election would wind up being decided in the House of Representatives since minor party candidates would receive small numbers of electoral votes and would prevent most candidates from acquiring the requisite 50%+1 to win the election outright. That would encourage minor party participation and place the electoral process in jeopardy.

The only real solution would be to abolish the electoral college. It is an artifact of the past that has outlived it's usefulness. It violates the constitutional principle of one man/one vote. In order to allow every individual voter equal say in the electoral process, only a direct voting system for President, equivalent to that which we have for Senators and Congresspersons will guarantee that Americans elect the person the majority or plurality of Americans favor.

The time to do that is during the next few years. It should be a movement that transcends party lines. It is ultimately in the best interests of Republican, Democratic, and Independent voters. The only ones it hurts are the establishment.