Elections Have Consequences For Both The Voter And The Elected

Elections have consequences. Those consequences extend to all within that sphere of influence. To the victors comes the responsibility of governance. If those victors are serious about that responsibility, there is a realization that they must be a governance of all. There is a realization that a nation is greater than the sum of it's parts and more important than individual viewpoints. Those that are serious about governance listen to all sides of an issue and surround themselves with not only sycophants, but also with strong voices of opposing views.

If, however, the victors are either ideologues or narcissists, the perception becomes one of governance for power's sake, or, even worse, governance for division's sake. Luckily, most presidents, even some who we have thought to originally be in this second category, have proven to be more perceptive and have grown sufficiently into the job, so not to destroy the fabric of this great nation. Some of our greatest accomplishments have come from presidents who were initially viewed as ideologues. Whether social security, medicare, civil rights, opening trade with China, ending the Cold War, presidents have supported advances that most people did not believe would come from that person's world view.

There is, however, a real question about whether this election cycle will break the mold. It might be, that in four years, writers will speak glowingly of the accomplishments of the Trump administration and many of us in the current opposition will gladly eat the paper that we write our articles on. The problem is that every initial move made by the president-elect has been so against the grain, so anti-American policy, so devoid of the balance needed in an administration to demonstrate to the American people that this Administration has the interests of all Americans at heart, that many Americans fear the dissolution of America as we know it. Many of us see a potential administration that is, thoroughly calculated to rip apart current international alliances, reshape the international balance of power and set America's station in the world based on how well the richest increase their net worth. He is also a demonstrating a propensity for assigning to high level posts, individuals with narrow ideological viewpoints who represent either fringe or minority belief systems in this nation. There has been a strong sense of payback in both white house and cabinet appointments, with rich conservatives and Fox news employees having inside access to those jobs.

What that raises is the specter of an administration that governs by special interests and vindictiveness. This appears to set up the battleground for the next four years. Item by item, issue by issue, moderates and liberals have to be aware of these political policies that will force us toward changing the fabric of Americanism. These are the areas that will require organization, a clear message for Americans to rally around, and the willingness to fight for the rights of all Americans.

In no particular order:

The Privatization of American Education: Movement to make education an entrepreneurial business goes against every American principle of providing every American child with a free and appropriate public education. The free public education system has been the great equalizer for generations of Americans, from immigrants to poor first generation offspring. It has served as the great equalizer.

The Destruction of a Progressive Taxation System: Tax systems that unfairly burden the poor while providing favoritism for the rich destroy the fabric of American society. Our greatness has been fostered by the ability of the poor to believe that there is a path to riches. Our tax system has to remain non-confiscatory, especially at the lower levels, to keep that dream in place.

America As a Nation For All: We are almost all immigrants. Our fathers and forefathers came to this nation because, beyond the initial prejudices that they might face, they were going to be able to be assimilated into the fabric of America. It has never been easy, but it has always been our path. Disqualifying Latinos and Muslims from our American dream is counter American and dangerous to all of us.

Development of a Path to Economic Growth: Of all the issues that were underscores to the election of 2016, the issue of reinvention of the labor market may have been the most potent. We will make America great again resonated with many Americans as a call for high paying manufacturing and skilled labor jobs that have exited this nation. Though Mr. Trump spoke to this issue with sweeping euphemisms and occasional off the grid interventions, the other side spoke too much in abstractions. The path to economic growth has to be realistically paved with solid proposals for all Americans and the correct balance of government {infrastructure} and private {exostructure} growth.

The Rolling Back of Individual and Group Rights: One of the most consistent trends in the American story throughout the second half of the nineteenth, twentieth, and early twenty-first century was the increasing application of civil and social rights that the government not only supported but espoused. Whether the rights of people of color, women, people of alternative gender preference, etc. the trend has been clear. Everyone has equal rights. Any attempt by a governmental administration to either withdraw or withhold those rights must be fought against by every American.

Foreign Entanglements: We have always had a chaotic foreign policy, yet that policy was always one of national good rather than individual greed. We have always had the saying that "Politics stops at the water's edge." The early returns from a Trump administration are that the traditional American foreign policy does not count and that economic advantage will now drive foreign policy. This is a dangerous and serious change in American views.

These are only six of the areas that we have to be vigilant and active over during the Trump presidency. I hope that Mr. Trump surprises the nation in his approach to all or a few of these. I somehow doubt that he will. It will be up to the American people to come up with strategies to keep this nation on course. That will include both the government and the people themselves. Ultimately, politicians, including the president, work for us, the American people. They are subject to our will. Mr. Trump should always be made to realize that he is a minority choice for president with a majority of Americans having voted not to choose him. As Americans, we should keep our role as a board of directors to those we hire in our front view mirror. This will keep our hired administration honest and true to the goals of this nation.