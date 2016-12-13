" I AM": Two Little Words To Move An American Agenda

One of the things that is quickly getting old is the taunting and berating that those of us on the left are taking from the victorious side in this year's election. I readily admit that I backed the losing horse in this race. That horse may not have been my favorite, who never made it to the gate, but much more closely represented my American principles than did Mr. Trump and his alt-right cronies. Obviously, a significant enough group of Americans disagreed with my analysis, which allowed Mr. Trump and his allies to win the election.

Did the Russians have anything to do with this result? Did James Comey rig the election? Did the election turn on lies and defamation? The truth is, it doesn't make a difference. We lost.......they won. Their message resonated with Americans with more clarity than did the Democratic message. This article is not written to lay blame on anyone other than we, on the left. We screwed up. We never were able to articulate what was really important to us and ultimately to America. We got down in the dirt with the Republicans and stayed there throughout the major part of the campaign.

So what is it that angers me? It is really quite simple. The types of taunting that I hear is bigoted and un-American. I am constantly being asked........Do you really think that this country should allow Muslims and Mexicans {language cleaned up} into this country? They should be sent back to where they came. Do you think that lazy Blacks {again language cleaned up}should get raises for being leeches? Screw raising the minimum wage. Are you really saying that LGBTQ's deserve special rights, or for that matter any rights at all? Keep those people out of the military, and keep them out of our bathrooms. Do you really think that women have the right to be murderers? Put them and anyone who helps them get an abortion into jail.

I spent the first month after the election going through my own version of Kubler-Ross's stages of grief. I'm finally past that and have gotten to acceptance. My acceptance, however, was predicated on the fact that, though my side lost, my principles are very much in place. I therefore now answer each of these bigoted statements with a simple statement. That statement is......I am an American, I also am a Muslim, or a Jew, or Black, or Brown, or Gay, or Transgender. I am all of them......because I am an American. I am a product of the American melting pot who looks and believes what he does by an accident of birth. I am everyone and I am no one. I am singularly unimportant but collectively vital. I am what makes America great. I am inclusion. I am acceptance. I am a melting pot. I am American.

I am a person who values a woman's right to choose, even if that choice is something I don't believe in. I am a person who believes in allowing those with reprehensible viewpoints to have a soapbox because the truth is ultimately stronger than lies. I am a person who believes in dissent and the power of the word as a weapon to ward off the worst ideas. I am the opposition to Mr. Trump and most of his ideas. I am the vocal, yet loyal opposition. I am American.

My first action is to enlist people to join an "I AM" movement. We all commit to stand against all of the bigotry and hatred espoused by many in the alt-right and those in the Donald Trump administration. We all commit to stand with those who are the targets are bigotry and hatred. We all state......I am Black, or I am Muslim, or I am Gay. If this becomes part of our everyday vernacular, we establish the most important principles of Americanism. We are a melting pot. We are inclusionists. Ultimately, we are everyone we say we are. It is the message we need to move forward on. We must continue to fight for progressive legislation, but we must rally for our American uniqueness. We are truly a Coat of Many Colors and Fabrics.