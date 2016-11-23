The Alt-Right: The Common Foe That Might United Republicans And Democrats

I keep wondering what the Trump presidency is going to look like when all is said and done. I have a feeling deep down in my gut that the president-elect is going to turn out to be a loose cannon who is going to disappoint many of his conservative supporters. Mind you, I don't expect the man to be a liberal. It is just that there is no real ideological history that the man has held to. His biggest problem has always been that his positions have been guided by which way the wind is blowing.

There was a time when Trump was clearly pro choice. He was an avid supporter of planned parenthood and an equally avid supporter of women'should issues. That obviously changed during the election. Was that a change of heart or a change of Convenience? We will find out, but I'm guessing that there will be a great number of changes before we get a final determination.

We might see the same thing with the Affordable Care Act. We know that the Republicans are chomping at the bit to repeal the act and we know that the president-elect has taken up the Republican mantle , but we're already seeing cracks in the veneer. Even Mr. Trump is wise enough to understand that aspects of the ACA have to stay in place. The American people want coverage for president existing conditions, portability of insurance, and the ability to keep children on the policy until age 26. Before Mr. Trump and his Republican cronies repeal the act, they will have to have these areas continued.

Right now the problem facing liberals and the Republicans is Trump's continued reliance on people like Bannon and other alt-righters in the white house. If they keep Trump's ear, the country is in trouble. That ideology that they espoused is not liberal or conservative,it is anarchist. It is not a governing philosophy.

We are going to find early in the Trump presidency that Republicans and Democrats have a common enemy. It will be to eliminate the influence of the Bannon crowd. In that way the Trump victory has a chance to bring the nation together.

This is going to be a tough four years for progressives. What we have to do is work with the mainstream of the other side and end the immediate threat. Then ,hopefully,we can get Trump to take some wise counsel from the left and move to reasonable positions.