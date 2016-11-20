The Danger On The Horizon

I've been away since the beginning of November and luckily have had nothing to do but lay out in the sun and try my best not to grieve for my country after the disaster that was election day . In all the years that I've been involved in politics, I have never read the electorate so badly. I always had faith in the ultimate good judgment of the American people and their ability not to be deceived by charlatans and hucksters. Obviously, I was wrong.

My goal was to stay away from the political arena, at least until the inauguration of the next President. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen. As I begin to see some of the names that might populate a Trump administration, my blood runs cold. People with fascist and / or wildly alt right views should nor be in government. This is what happened in Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, and Imperial Japan in the 1930s.Millions of people and generations later, we still grieve these events.

It would be easy to say that this couldn't happen here in America. We are a democracy (not true)......we protect the rights of all ( tell that to every murdered black, gay, or jew in this nation's history). I listened to Trump's new chief of staff today say that everything will be considered in regard to Muslims. This includes a Muslim registration. Then, why not a gay registration. Then we can register those evil money lords, the Jews. The list can go on and on. What happens after Registration? Deportation? Interment? Worse? Oh no.....not here.

But where are the Republican voices who should be raising their voices in vehement opposition? oh yes, they are lining up at Trump Towers, fawning over the would be king for whatever scraps they can salvage for their pathetic careers.

I'm not saying it is the second holocaust. But I am saying to all my brothers and sisters...stand together....if we don't, sooner or later they come for us and there is no one standing in solidarity.