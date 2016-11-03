The Republican Closing Argument: Please Don't Convict Me Of Murdering My Parents, Afterall I'm An Orphan

That's the game plan people......vote for us to end the gridlock, but ignore the fact that we were the ones who created the gridlock in the first place. Here we have the candidates for office bemoaning the failure of the Affordable Care Act, trying to get the American people to believe that the concept was so flawed that we were all better off without any controls over the health care industry. They have relied on the short memory of the American public who may have forgotten that it was the Republicans who fought to prevent the inclusion of a public option in the original bill. That public option would have given the buyer a fixed price option to compete with the private insurance industry. It was also the Republicans, under the leadership of Marco Rubio of Florida, who poison pilled the last authorization of the ACA and gave the insurance companies the ability to raise rates to outlandish levels. They then turn around and blame the ACA and by extension, the Democrats for the failures of the system. The Republicans have poisoned the Act and then cry that they don't have a working bill. When you commit murder, you should take on the consequences.

The same thing happens when you judge the lack of funding for infrastructure, for education, for inner city growth, etc. In each case, the Republicans are trying desperately to blame the Democrats for their failures. They continue to throw monkey wrenches into the legislation that has been passed in order to poison pill their own legislation. It is, in some ways, a brilliant political strategy. It allows them to claim that they were on both sides of any issue. To one group they boast that they voted for the legislation while to a second group, they boast about how they poison pilled the legislation to insure that the bill was useless.

This is the same Republican party that met on the night of Barack Obama's election to attempt to develop strategies to insure that they work against the President in such a manner that they could assure that he would be a one term President. It is the party that has spent the past eight years being the most obstructionist and least productive legislative body in history. This is the same party who is currently sabotaging the Supreme Court by refusing to even hear the nomination of a ninth Supreme Court justice. It is the same party who is now saying they will not consider a Supreme Court nominee throughout the Presidency of a Democrat. They are willing to kill the Supreme Court through attrition but blame the Democrats for that murder.

The modus operandi of the Republican party, from the state legislative candidates to the President of the United States has been the same. They are willing to kill their parents and then claim that they are orphans and should inherit the estate rather than be placed in jail. Here, they want to govern rather then be kicked out on their duplicitous backsides from serving in any office in this nation.

The American people have to be smart. Don't find this cabal not guilty. Vote them out of office on November 8. You can't be allowed to screw up our nation and then be placed in charge of it.