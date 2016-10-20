After The Debate........A Perspective On America

Today is a day for some historical perspective, especially in light of the unprecedented statements of Donald Trump at the third presidential debate last night. I have argued from the beginning of the Republican primary cycle that Mr. Trump was the singularly most unqualified person ever to run for President of the United States. My initial objections had more to do with his abject lack of experience on the complex world stage as well as a well documented checkered history of dubious ethics as a businessman.

The reality was that the Republicans had a field of candidates that appeared deep and somewhat capable. I may not have agreed with any of them on the great majority of issues, yet there were experienced, well respected politicians who were out there campaigning hard for the Presidency. Individuals such as Jeb Bush, John Kasich, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and even Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum each had long histories of service to this nation, whether or not you agreed with them.

Last night, however, Donald Trump went beyond the pale of incompetence into the realm of both insanity and anti-Americanism. Much of what he said were lies {to be expected}, some of which he said was ignorant {also to be expected}, and some of what he said fell into the category of anti-American {not to be expected}, which, held to their own account should be immediately disqualifying to Trump as a legitimate candidate for President of the United States.

We are a diverse country. Our backgrounds are different and our political views are different. This is not any different from the rest of the history of this great country. It is the reason we have elections. Are we looking for a government that is more liberal or more conservative? Are we looking for a nation that is more globalist or nationalist? Are we looking for an economy that is more trickle down or trickle up? Are we looking to expand civil rights or contract those rights? These have been legitimate political arguments and the people of the nation have had the opportunity to vote for the political party and the respective candidates of that party who would best represent their viewpoints. We have done this for 240 years.

There is a general rule of thumb, however, that has followed these elections. At the end of the day, when the last vote is counted, there is a winner and a loser. The loser contacts the winner and congratulates that person on the win and offers the new president support. The new President then declares victory. Our nation then begins a uniquely American process. We all accept the winner as our President. We may not be extremely happy about it, but we recognize that the peaceful and effective transition and support of government is critical to the effective operation of our democratic republic. We heal!

As a liberal, I've had Presidents who I thought did not fully represent my interests. In particular, I was a vehement opponent of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George Bush. Yet they were my Presidents. In fact, I served on two Presidential committees that President Reagan appointed me to. I may have had a minority view, but it was a valued view. I have had conservative colleagues who were not happy with Presidents such as Kennedy, Johnson, Carter, Clinton, and Obama, yet accepted these men as their Presidents and Commanders in Chief. Some of these same conservatives served on committees with me appointed by Presidents Carter and Clinton.

We have been a nation of checks and balances. We survive administrations on the left and on the right. We survive activist congresses and do-nothing congresses. We survive originalist supreme courts and we survive living document supreme courts. We are a better nation because we understand that winning and losing in the arena of public thought is part and parcel of the American way.

Every time one side loses an election, the day after is spent in the beginning stages of planning for the next election. How do we win the day two years or four years or six years down the road? What changes do we have to make? What positions have we taken that have taken us out of a winning position.

There are, however, two things that we don't do. Donald Trump did both of them last night. The first was to aid and encourage a foreign leader in the action of espionage against the United States. Mr. Trump had been briefed on Russia's {and Mr. Putin's} involvement in the Wiki-leaks thefts and hacking. There is no doubt that praising the enemy and encouraging those actions is treasonous and seditious. For Americans to continue to support a person who is willing to placate a dictatorial enemy is not in this country's self interest.

The second area was obviously Mr. Trump's failure to commit to supporting the winner of the Presidential election. What the implication of this failure translates to is an invitation to his supporters to actively disavow the legitimacy of the next President of the United States if that person is anyone but him. That is demi-goddery of the worst possible kind. It is the type of statement that would have been expected in Hitlerian Germany, or Stalin's Russia. It is the type of statement that cuts to the quick of our democratic republic. It tells his supporters that they can revolt and be violent. It is the type of statement that encourages people to express their lowest and basest instincts. It is the type of statement that indicates that there is only one way that is the right way. If you disagree with Trump, you are wrong. If you are wrong, you either come to Trump's side or you can be forced to his side.

This has been a difficult campaign. In 19 days, we will elect a new President of this great country. It will be either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. I personally think that it will be Secretary Clinton who will win with about a 12% margin and a 140 electoral vote majority. I believe that the Democrats will take over the Senate and close the House to within 10 seats. It will be a wave election, not because Secretary Clinton is the strongest possible candidate {she's not}, but because Donald Trump is the weakest, most anti-American candidate that any major party has ever nominated. This should be a lesson to the nation. Our candidates have to fit into the mainstream. They have to, at least, conform to American political standards and civility. I hope that this is the lesson that comes out of the election of 2016.