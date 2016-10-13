It's Time For Us As Men To Stand Against Trump And His Sexual Predation

After the revelations of the past week concerning Donald Trump's long term alleged sexual escapades and his admitted "locker room discussions" that occurred at a place of employment, I wonder how many fathers and grandfathers would feel comfortable having their wives, daughters, or granddaughters in a room alone with a man who is now a suspected serial sexual molester, pedophile, and, in at least one alleged incident, a child rapist.

There has been so much talk about women coming out against the ongoing misogyny of Donald Trump and rightfully so. There has not been enough discussion about how men should be reacting to what Trump has obviously said and allegedly done. Donald Trump has become a parental issue, just as every predator is and should be an issue for every parent. To allow this man to be in charge of our nation also places him, in a de facto manner, in charge of every woman in this country.

It was amazing that during the last debate, Trump did and said certain things that should send shivers up and down the spines of every adult. First, he swore that the allegations against him were nothing more than locker room banter and no worse than any other man indulges in. That in itself was an obvious lie. I've been in hundreds of locker rooms and this is not the banter that goes back and forth. I have never heard a man boast of sexual molestation and would be the first to report one that did. Second, it appeared that he lied when he said that he had never actually done any of the actions that were attested to on the tape. Since Sunday, a wave of independent allegations, from women on airplanes to women at Trump Towers, to pageant contestants {both adult and teen}, to reporters, to a prominent attorney representing an alleged teen aged rape victim have been uncovered. These may all be allegations, yet they do develop a pattern of behavior that is both threatening and frightening. They may also represent just the tip of the iceberg concerning Mr. Trump's sexual predatory behaviors.

The third area of the debate that was equally frightening and somewhat tangentially related to the first two was the willingness of Mr. Trump to attempt to stalk and intimidate Secretary Clinton during her responses. That type of bullying behavior and the intimidation that the Trump campaign attempted to do by bringing women who accused President Clinton of abuse to confront his wife, were just additional demonstrations of the lack of respect Mr. Trump has for women in this nation.

Given some of the interviews Mr. Trump has given to both Howard Stern and Chris Matthews detailing the exact type of behaviors that are being alleged, the amount of circumstantial evidence against Trump is becoming overwhelming. It therefore begs the obvious question...... Where do we all stand?

For me, to allow any of my loved ones to be in a situation alone with Donald Trump would be tantamount to both child abuse and professional pimping. I would be aiding and abetting placing my loved one in a situation that may become potentially dangerous and / or degrading for that woman. I am not a violent person, yet if my wife, child, or grandchild came to me with that credible allegation, I would go after the perpetrator with every ounce of strength left in my body. There is a reason why child molesters and rapists are in such danger in prisons even after they are convicted. They are the lowest of the low and are considered pariahs even within the criminal justice system.

Of course, we are in silly season, that period of time before a national election where all gloves come off and all shots appear to be fair. Trump deserves his day in court. So do his accusers. There is too much circumstantial evidence that has built up not to allow this to play out to a complete conclusion. In the mean while, as a husband and parent, I've seen and heard enough. I've concluded, beyond any reasonable doubt, that this man does not deserve to be president. At this point, I'm not even certain that this man doesn't belong in solitary confinement in some maximum security prison.