Post-Mortem On The Nomination Of An Idiot: Donald Trump Single Handedly Destroys Republicanism

The man is an idiot! The man is a salacious idiot! The man has no knowledge of how to run the government of the United States! The man has decided to throw this election into the quicksand of allegations and non-political garbage! The man is ostensibly running for President of the United States! This is a fiction novel that would be rejected by every dime publisher as being so outrageous, so over the top, so unbelievable as not to be worth consideration.

Yet Donald Trump is punishing the American people by maintaining this charade of a candidacy throughout this entire election cycle. We have been subjected to an election where the major issues of this election are not even being discussed. Rather than discuss issues such as education, the economy, racism, foreign policy, jobs, agricultural policy, equal rights for all, and other national issues, we are discussing whether Mexico is going to pay for a wall between the nations {they're not}, whether we can place religious restrictions on the entry of individuals to this country {we can't constitutionally}, whether one candidate's sexual peccadilloes are worse than a prior President's extramarital hi-jinx {they were both disgusting, but only one is actually on the ballot this time}.

Let's talk a bit about why this is happening. I believe that the Trump campaign would rather talk about flash-point issues rather than the political issues that plague the nation. When asked about Aleppo, Trump immediately pivoted to Mosul, almost intimating that they were the same thing. There was no discussion about the humanitarian crisis in Aleppo. Perhaps Mr. Trump didn't understand that as Americans, we have at least a moral dog in the fight. When asked about the Affordable Care Act, Secretary Clinton spoke about how the Act had to be fixed with firm policy proposals, while Mr. Trump had no policy explanation at all. When asked about taxes, Trump was not able to identify a coherent tax plan. It went on and on. The real issues were an anathema to Mr. Trump. It was truly easier to talk about Bill Clinton's affairs than Donald Trump's policies. It was easier to talk about ordering the justice department to appoint an independent council to throw Hillary Clinton in jail {which is in violation of federal law, and an action predicated in tyrannical dictatorships claiming to be democratic nations} than to discuss whether or not the difference in view between him and Secretary Clinton on relationships with Russia and Putin, as it related to Syria and hacking.

This has become a joke of a campaign. The latest polls are definitely trending away from Trump. Seeing a 14 point difference this morning must have been a wake up call for the Trump campaign. Yet it didn't stop the insanity. Today, Trump went after Bill Clinton again and he added Paul Ryan to his attack list. Where is the campaign? Why are we still listening to this junk? How can anyone who is thinking about the future of this nation still be supporting this totally unqualified candidate? You may not like Hillary Clinton. You may think that she is non-truthful all the time. But she has policies {like them or not}, she has a vision for this country {you can agree with it or not}, and she has a history of working with both Democrats and Republicans in both Congress and the Senate {there are ample records of republicans talking about how well she worked with them as First Lady, a Senator, and as Secretary of State}. Mr. Trump has demonstrated that he believes in no real policy. It has been identified by politi-fact and other fact checking organizations that he is making false statements 70 to 80% of the time, and cannot make peace with even the leadership of his own party, let alone work with the democratic party.

There are a few who will go down with the sinking ship. It is inevitable. But the idiot that is running for the Presidency on the Republican ticket has all but destroyed the Republican Party.