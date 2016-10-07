Don't Blame Trump For This Insanity: He Is Who He Is

As we get closer and closer to determining who will be our next president, I am becoming more and more upset that this election, which should be a romp for Hillary Clinton is still within the margin of possibility for Donald Trump. Donald Trump has shown himself to be a misogynistic, bigoted, narcissist who has shown the capacity to pathologically lie even when the truth is on every video recorder in the world.

The last two days, however, have brought my view of Donald Trump to the forefront once more. First, Mr. Trump had the audacity to pronounce that even with the confession and DNA evidence that overturned the convictions of the Central Park 5, he was still certain that the five young men were guilty and the convictions should not have been overturned. It may have been a legitimate argument prior to the final DNA match to the perpetrator, but to maintain that position today can only be viewed as an act of overt racism. Those young men were exonerated and New York State paid them 41 million dollars as a settlement for an illegal prosecution. Donald Trump, though, still seems to think that being rich means never having to say you were wrong or you are truly sorry for a position or action.

Pair that with the video and auditory tape that was released today with Trump going through as misogynistic and lewd rant as has ever been heard by a presidential candidate. Trump gave a typical Trump apology.......It was only locker room banter.....Bill Clinton has said worse to me on the golf course.....I'm sorry if I offended anyone. It was another classic non-apology. A classic Texas two step by a New York Yankee. A comment by the man who just can't help himself.

Let's face it. Donald Trump is who he is. He is a pathological, misogynist, racist, who is totally narcissistic and totally unable to admit that he could ever be wrong. He is everything that both the left and the right have railed against in every presidential campaign prior to this election. His attitude toward women has proven to be abhorrent. His racism has come to the fore. He is a lion being a lion. You cannot place that lion in a pen with a hundred sheep and expect the lion not to have a feeding frenzy. You can't place Trump in front of a camera and not have him lie, insult women, people of color, Hispanics, Muslims, etc. It is who Trump is.

What is upsetting is how this can be who a good portion of the nation could be. We have essentially been a good nation who have had people who could disagree on many issues but hold many fundamental values as common. All women and men are equal. We are a nation of immigrants and welcome those immigrating from other countries within our national arms. We are a nation where you can worship in any way you choose or not worship at all.

Prior to this year, our candidates have differed on policy. What economic model are we going to follow? How are we going to improve education? How do we approach farm policy? How do we deal with poverty? How do we conduct our foreign policy?

These are the things that are important. This year, however, we have descended into a quicksand that is ugly and beneath the most basic dignity of elections. That is not Trump's fault, it is the fault of the electorate. We cannot support a candidate who takes us to these depths.