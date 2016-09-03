My Personal Journey To Egalitarianism and Anti-Trumpism

I am one of the lucky Americans. I grew up in the melting pot of New York City to working class parents. Each of the neighborhoods that I lived in as a child and an adolescent was ethnically and racially {I still hate that word} diverse. I had little recognition of people as anything but people. I went to public schools. My classes had white, brown, and black students in them. Some of the brightest of them were black and some of the most troublesome were white. All we saw were smart kids and troubled kids. Some kids were both. I commuted to high school in Manhattan from our home in Queens, utilizing the egalitarian New York subway as my transportation mode.

College was a multi-cultural experience and my graduate work was done at a large inner-city University. My entire life has been lived in multi-cultural environments. Even today, as a retired person, my wife and I choose to live in a multi-cultural community.

That is not to set myself up as some hero......that is exactly what it is not. It sets me up as an American. It hearkens back to the civics classes I took in elementary school when we were told that when we come to the shores of the United States, we leave our loyalty to our old countries behind. We bring the culture, the history, and the wisdom of our past and we place that in the melting pot that becomes the American experience. We come here to be one people. We come here to be Americans.

It is this foundational belief that has driven my life. It has driven me ethically, academically, socially, and politically. It led me to Alabama and Mississippi in the sixties and beatings and nights in jail as the "yankee jew boy". It led me onto the Nixon enemies list in the late 60s and early 70s as I protested the war in Vietnam. It led me to memberships and firm beliefs in the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center where I can support the people who fight for equality. It has led to my work on the campaigns of those who support equality above division and it has led to my own political activism and local election under the banner of equal treatment for all.

It has also led to the reason why I am more opposed to Donald Trump's candidacy for President than any other candidate in history. If you are an American who sees their American brethren as human beings and equals, you are almost honor bound to oppose Mr. Trump. Trump has a history of divisiveness. His entire history from business to presidential candidate has been the antithesis of America as one people.

Immigrants are not all rapists and criminals. People of color should never have a scarlet C placed on an apartment application to insure that they do not get an apartment. Trying to get laws passed to restrict the right to vote for minorities is not American. Painting all African American people as living in neighborhoods where they can't walk out of their doors without getting shot is a racist belief. Leading the birther movement against President Obama was a disgraceful and racist action. But most of all, when a candidate accepts the endorsement of Jared Weaver, David Duke, the ku klux klan , and almost every American Nazi and hate group leader speaks volumes about how opposite from American values, the candidate has placed himself.

Donald Trump grew up not far from where I grew up. He was more sheltered and cloistered. His contacts with minorities were closer to slave owner to slave rather that equal to equal. He has a totally different perspective. The reality, however, is that his perspective is one that was prevalent in the 19th not the 21st century. I can't support this perspective and I truly believe that the majority of Americans will agree with me.