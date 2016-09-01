Mr. Hyde Just Slew Dr. Jekyll: There Is No Doubt Where The Trump Campaign Is Headed

Substitute hate for policy! There is no question after last night's speech that Donald Trump is not a mainstream candidate for political office. The man is an alt-right hater who is attempting to take over the republican party by appealing to those in the neo-Nazi, alt-right, nationalist, and xenophobic movements.

What Trump has done is develop a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde approach to campaigning for president. He has managed to develop a split campaign that is constantly so confusing, so bewildering, so frightening as to defy explanation. He has even stocked his campaign staff with the same Jekyll and Hyde types. Kelly Conway, as his campaign manager, represents the kinder, softer Donald Trump. She is the public face of the campaign. She is the face that appeals to middle class suburban women, moderate to conservative minorities, etc. She is always carefully scripted. Steve Bannon, the Breitbart mouthpiece and current CEO of the Trump campaign is definitely the Mr. Hyde portion of the campaign. He is the course hater. Bannon is the appeal to the alt-right. He is the darling of the David Dukes and Jared Taylor's of this world. He is the wordsmith in the fire and bombast of speeches such as the one that Trump delivered in Arizona last night. A speech that was full of invective against immigrants and populated by overstatements and lies that threw red meat to the haters within the republican party.

The question, early on was which Trump would rule, Jekyll or Hyde. It is now clear. Jekyll {Conway} is a façade. A mask that is hiding the dark underside of racism that has been and continues to be the Donald Trump campaign. The real management of the campaign is Mr. Hyde, orchestrated by Bannon. It is a campaign steeped in hatred and racism. It is also a campaign steeped in lies and distortions of facts. The speech that Mr. Trump gave yesterday is a perfect example of Mr. Hyde's work.

So what was the bottom line of the Trump speech last night. Let's examine some of the major ideas being promoted:

Illegal immigrants are going to cost the United States $110 billion dollars a year. If you believe the statistics promoted by FAIR {a hate group}, this a pretty good number. The problem is that it is not true. The actual cost is $29 billion, which is still significant, but a far cry {1/4} of the Trump number.

According to Mr. Trump, Secretary Clinton will provide all illegal aliens full social security in her first hundred days in office. This is an out and out lie. There is nothing in Mrs. Clinton's proposals that allow social security to anyone but legal aliens. This is not an exaggeration on the part of Trump, but a pure lie.

According to Mr.Trump, Secretary Clinton will provide Obamacare and Social Security Retirement to illegal aliens. Mr. Trump is talking about DACA {Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals} and DAPA {Deferred Action for Parents of American and Lawful Permanent Residents}. Mr. Trump does not support DACA or DAPA while Secretary Clinton supports both. Under the Clinton plan, however, DACA recipients must be under 31 years old as of 6/15/2012 and the earliest they could claim benefits would be in 2047. In order to receive social security, immigrants must be here legally for 10 years with a concurrent work history and payment of taxes into the system. This is a far cry from Mr. Trump's allegations.

According to Mr. Trump, the illegal immigration problem in this country is bankrupting the American government. According to the Committee For A Responsible Federal Government {a non-partisan agency, Secretary Clinton's plans for immigration reform will save the federal government over $100 billion over a ten year period. A far cry from bankrupting the government.

Mr. Trump claims that Secretary Clinton is planning to bring 620,000 Syrians into the United States. This number was made up. The actual number being proposed by Secretary Clinton is 55,000. These will be highly screened and vetted refugees from a war torn nation.

Mr. Trump wants to restart the Secure Communities Program and revitalize the 287[g] partnerships. This would be fine if the Department of Homeland Security didn't find that these were programs that didn't work and constituted a waste of money.

There could be as many as 30 million illegal immigrants in this country. These numbers are bogus according to both Politi-Fact and Fact Check.Org. Even with a ten per cent margin of error the maximum number of undocumented immigrants would be 11 million. This is an outright exaggeration at best or purposeful lie at worst by Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump accused Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama of supporting visa overstays. This is a great soundbite except it isn't true. There is a visa overstay process in place. The current administration has cracked down more on visa overstays than any other administration.

According to Mr. Trump, Mexico will pay for the wall. They may not know it yet, but they will pay. By now, we all know what happened down in Mexico City yesterday. Trump not only lied, but didn't have the intelligence to keep quiet about it.

Another allegation by Mr. Trump was that Secretary Clinton supports the release of dangerous criminals from detention and back into the general population of the United States. Within hours, PolitiFact gave this statement a "Pants On Fire" rating. The only criminal justice reform that Mrs. Clinton has proposed has been concerning non-violent offenders. Trump is purposely lying and painting all criminal justice reform with a broad stroke.

All of these lies and exaggerations occurred during a speech that was full of racial and social animus, along with a broad condemnation of wide groups of people. It doesn't make any difference to Donald Trump if you are Hispanic, Black, or Arabic. You are a terrorist or a violent criminal.

This speech was much more reminiscent of a Nazi party speech of the early 1930s. While not yet calling for concentration camps and deaths of entire groups of individuals, it did contain the same marginalization and incrimination of certain minority groups that we heard in those early Nazi party speeches. This is not saying that Trump is a Nazi, but he does exhibit many of the same nationalistic and xenophobic traits that the Nazi's did. He also is engaging in the same kind of minority scapegoating that was part and parcel of the far right movements in Germany in the 1930s. One only has to look at the list of names of people who are praising the Trump speech today. They read like a who's who of the hate movement in America.

We, as Americans, must wake up and with one voice denounce the lies and hatred that the Trump campaign is embracing. It is the only moral course for America as we move forward in the 21st century.