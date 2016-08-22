Conservatives Beware----Donald Trump Is No Conservative {don't worry, he's not a liberal or a moderate either}

I have always had a difficult time understanding the conservative mindset. The beliefs that conservatives hold in relation to wealth, taxation, equal access, education, foreign policy, etc. are all just about opposite those of my own world view. Throughout the years, however, I have always believed that my conservative friends and their representative politicians were working toward the same ultimate goals that I was, albeit by finding alternative routes, most of which I found abhorrent. It was that belief that allowed me to dislike the politician when Nixon, Reagan, and Bush were president while still being able to recognize that it was my obligation to support the government and then work toward a more equitable set of policies in the interim.

This year, however, I have moved from failure to understand to absolute incredulity. To see conservatives rally around Donald Trump as if he was the savior to the American way of life; to view Donald Trump as the epitome of truth, justice and the American way is such an oxymoronic action as to boggle the mind of the most indiscriminate voter.

Donald Trump is no conservative. To be honest, he is also no liberal or not even a moderate. He is a political opportunist who develops campaign strategies in such a way as to falsely get people to believe he is a populist. He is everything that political conservatives have despised over the decades. Look at the man and what his appeal to conservatives should be and what the truth actually is:

FAMILY VALUES: The man has had three wives, two of whom were mistresses prior to becoming his wife. He has made insinuations that he would have liked to have dated his beautiful daughter. Further, he has promoted what can generously be termed "soft porn" in relation to his current wife. None of these rank very high on the family values plus list. This is the same man who has attacked the POTUS for his family values {probably the strongest family oriented president in the past 75 years}. I don't believe in religious tests for any politician, but most conservatives do. Given this, one would think that the conservative voter would like to see a president who attends a house of worship at least occasionally. IMMIGRATION: The conservative mantra for a century and a half has been the famous poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty. Emma Lazarus said "Give me your tired, your poor......your huddled masses yearning to be free.......the wretched refuse of your teeming shores..." It is fairly obvious that Mr. Trump has not campaigned on this mantra. What does Mr. Trump believe in when it comes to immigration? Does he want to have a deportation force? Does he want to have a 2000 mile border? Is he going to ban people from parts of the world? Does he believe in immigration of whites only? How do explain flip flops on this issue AFRICAN AMERICAN VOTERS: "What do you have to lose?" Whether black, brown, or white, the answer is obvious. Moving toward equality has been an American value. It has been a value that theoretically hasn't been a liberal or conservative issue, but a right or wrong issue. People are people and the color of their skin or the religion they adopt should not affect the equality of the person. When Donald Trump calls for policies that will make black and brown Americans less equal, they have plenty to lose. Actions speak louder than words. In the case of Mr. Trump, the lawsuits that were filed against him for racial discrimination in housing gives every black and brown voter all they need to know about what they have to lose. FOREIGN POLICY: Conservative voters have always valued our alliances and the need for the United States to maintain those alliances around the world. The view of conservatives has been that we have to be wary of Russia and Vladimir Putin. Mr. Trump's foreign policy statements have been anything but conservative. He has vowed closer relations with Russia and poorer relationships with traditional allies. He believes that more nuclear weapons in the hands of additional countries would be good. This is not conservative. I personally don't think either conservatives or liberals want to see Trump's fingers on the nuclear trigger. MAJOR DOMESTIC ISSUES: I know that he tells the voter that he will [a] repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it, {b}privatize social security, {c} lower every person's and business's taxes, {d}renew our infrastructure, {e}privatize education and use vouchers, {f} build walls at our borders, and {g} hire thousands of additional border control agents. These all sound very conservative. That's great! Only one problem, it has been conservatively estimated that Mr. Trump's conservative positions would cost the American people an additional 19 TRILLION dollars in debt over the next 10 years. OOPS.....not conservative at all. FLIP-FLOPS: Finally, the conservative movement in the United States has been very hard on politicians who constantly change their positions. All one has to do is look back to the outrage the conservative community had to John Kerry in 2004. Sound bites that, taken out of context, destroyed Secretary Kerry's chance at the presidency. This last week has been a perfect example of flip-floppery at it's best. Mr. Trump is changing his positions en mass. His candidacy today looks nothing like his candidacy yesterday, and will look nothing like his candidacy tomorrow. I don't think most conservatives see that as a valuable conservative trait.

We're rapidly moving beyond the preliminaries of this campaign. Mr. Trump has proven himself to be a liar, a cheat, a business thief, a racist, and a religious bigot. He has proven himself to be unreliable in every aspect of his life. His candidacy is based on whim and fancy, bigotry and attack. He is running as the party of Trump, not as the nominee of the Republican party. It is inconceivable that conservatives can believe that Mr. Trump represents their political views or will provide them with a government of the people, for the people, and by the people.