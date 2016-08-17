Regime Change----Trump Disqualifies Himself From Running For President---Of The United States, At Least

There isn't a person who has read any of my posts during this election cycle who questions my distaste for the politics of Donald Trump. I have long considered him a megalomaniac who's candidacy has nothing to do with a desire to serve the nation, but is designed to feed an out-sized sense of ego that masks an insecure small man.

That view changed significantly last night when Trump made a speech somewhere in Wisconsin {though he wanted people to believe he was in Milwaukee proper}. Most of the speech was typical Trump junk that has been repeated in speech after speech. It told the gullible about how bad this nation is and how Donald Trump was the cure for the national disease. It offered no real solutions, only platitudes.

There was a point, however, that Trump veered off of his standard rhetoric. Rather than present himself as the hero for a damaged system, Trump shifted into one of his few "we" statements. The statement was inclusive, but it was frightening, and it was patently un-American. All of a sudden, Donald Trump, the most fascist leaning megalomanical, tyrant loving politician this nation has ever seen on the national scene spurted out that he and many others are fighting for regime change here in the United States. In a nation that has never had a regime government..... in a nation that has fought for regime change in other dictatorships....... in a nation that has prided itself in the peaceful transfer of government for 240 years, Donald Trump, in the course of one sentence has impugned our entire political system and our entire way of life. He has accused our President and his administration of being dictators who served without the will of the people. He basically tried to resurrect the birther canard. He fomented revolution.

Now, I'm perfectly aware of the hyperbole of political speech. Make your speech rousing and bring your crowd to a frenzy in support of you or the candidate you are supporting. Those of us who have been involved in politics know that. But this call, this accusation, this canard is beyond the pale. It encourages a revolutionary underground. It is the same psychology that extremists in the Islamic world use to recruit terrorists. It is the language of civil war.

Does Trump believe what he says? Who knows? His mind works in ways that are beyond that of normal analysis. What he does know, however, is that words have meaning and incite people to crazy actions. He knows that 99% of the people who listen to him just think that its crazy Donald spouting off again. But he also knows that there may be 1% out there that are crazy enough to believe what he says. There might be 10% of that 1% who will follow his directions to a tee. A microscopic number, right. Wrong.....We are a nation of 340,000,000 people. 1% of them are about 3,400,000 people and 10 % of them are about 340,000 people. Can any of us think of this tiny percentage of people taking up arms and wantonly killing officials and police and others in charge in order to effect "regime change"? This is a call to chaos. This is anti-American.

Trump has moved from the terrible candidate to the downright dangerous candidate with a single line in a single speech. He has proven himself to be a clear and present danger to this nation. Every true American has to realize the implications of this off the cuff comment and remember to vote accordingly.