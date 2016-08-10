No Republicans----Not One! As Long As Trump Spews His Poison

It's enough! No republicans.......not a president, not a United States Senator, not a Congressperson, not a governor, not a state legislator, not a mayor, not a city or borough council member, not a school board member, not even a dog-catcher....... Not one, not a single republican.

And it isn't because of the malignancy that is Donald Trump. Wait..... it is because of the malignancy. Too many republicans have allowed this cancer to metastasize within their brains and hearts. It is because this party has allowed this malignancy to be, at least their nominative candidate for the highest elective office of the land. By doing so, they have demonstrated a total inability to govern. They have decided that politics "trumps" the national interest. They believe that by mildly rebuking the candidate, they can sufficiently separate themselves from that candidate to keep themselves in office. Most of them believe that they can continue to offer at least superficial support to the candidate with the argument that party unity is primary. You do whatever you can to keep the party united.

Bull! Political parties represent approaches to solving the universal problems that our nation faces. Those problems belong to every one of us. They are democratic problems and republican problems, libertarian, green and independent problems. They are black, white, and brown problems. They are Christian, Jewish, Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist, Wiccan, and Atheist problems. They are all of our problems.

The republican party has gone off the rails. They have nominated a candidate for the presidency of the United States who doesn't see the nation at the nation of us, but sees the country as the nations of "us" and "them". "Us" are good and "them" are evil. That candidate does not understand that his words have consequences, or even worse, he fully understands them. He sees immigrants as evil. He sees those with non-Anglo surnames as being non-American even if they have been in this nation for longer than his family has and has served more honorably. He thinks he can make jokes about assassination of his rival and walk away with impunity.

The problem is that most republicans are still, at least, openly supporting this less than stable megalomaniac. Yes, a few have walked away, but they are actually a small minority of that party. For most, Trump says what they may deep down believe. He can be their mouthpiece. He can be the face of their racism, the shout of their hatred, the directive of their rage. He can be the voice of that which cannot be voiced in public discourse. Kill the others.....give me back the good old days of segregation and lynching......give me back my delusion of my grand-parent's nation..... drop the bombs on those sub-humans around the world.

Trump can say what they cannot.

The Trump problem is the republican problem. Until those same republicans depose their new fascist leader and expose that the emperor has no clothes, no republican should be elected at any level. This is a radical step. We need viable political parties in this great nation. We need a republican party that represents a center-right approach to solving the nation's problems for all Americans. We need a republican party that can participate in the marketplace of good ideas and can govern with the other party, not obstruct. We need candidates for office that share vision that is positive and forward thinking. We do not need those who envision themselves as a latter day Mussolini.

Until the republican party fully and irrevocably repudiates Donald Trump, it is the obligation of every patriotic American to send the most important message we can to republicans at every level.......REFORM AND REVAMP YOUR PARTY! If not, we will not vote for a single republican in this election. We are sending a loud and clear message.

The American people will find somewhere else to go. The republicans can then go the way of the other failed political movements in this country......The Bull Moosers, The Do-Nothings, The States Righters.......Asterisks in the history books. For the sake of all Americans, get rid of your cancer, and save the patient. Even we democrats are rooting for you.