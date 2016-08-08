Donald Motormouth

# say what ever pops out of my mouth today............ What can we expect from Mr. Trump tomorrow? Was Trump's economic speech {for all it's worth} a signal that the republican campaign under the leadership of Mr. Motormouth a reset for the balance of the campaign? Or was what we heard a force fed speech by the republican leadership to a candidate that has gone off the rails one too many times for even the party of no to continue to support?

To me, this appeared much more like the latter than the former. Mr. Trump staying on a prepared speech was boring and not very convincing. It was a speech that jumped from point to point and forced Trump to countermand his own positions for that of his party and to mix his need to throw out a populist mixed message with the party's need to placate republicans running throughout the nation who need a republican record and policy to run on.

We have to think for a moment where the Trump constituency lies. Is it the billionaire class who requires tax cuts with the hope that they are going to trickle down their economic growth to the working class? We know that this didn't work for the working class in Reagan's day but triggered the greatest boon for the richest 1/4 of 1% of the population. Is it the working class who would see the least income increase under the current Trump economic plan? The top 1% of the population will get over 90% of the tax cuts......not exactly a boon to the working class. The problem is that neither Trump nor the republican party has the faintest idea. They are desperate to keep a coalition together, but that coalition has opposing needs. If one listened carefully to Trump's speech today, there was a failed attempt to sell something to everyone. The problem was, if you thought about it, the pitch was a con. You can't have trickle down and a stimulus plan. They are counter-intuitive. Let's face it.......if Trump wins, who gets the money.......it will be the billionaires like Trump himself.

The major thing, however, is that this is but one speech. One scripted speech. It is a speech on his strongest area. When that speech has to be closely scripted and monitored.....the same old, same old....trickle down economics, tax cuts for the wealthy, tired republican ideas.... when that speech turns out to be boring and all over the dartboard, the candidate is still in trouble. What will happen tomorrow when he may have to speak off the cuff? What will happen when the next person gets under Trump's notoriously thin skin? What will happen when Trump has to talk about foreign policy? I think that everyone, including his republican handlers already knows. The old Donald Motormouth will be back. People and groups, nations and nationalities will be insulted. The Trump campaign will fall back into shambles.

The new twitter tag for Donald....... # Donald Motormouth