Trump.....The Worst Candidate In Presidential History

How low can our politics sink to? American politics has frequently been rough and tumble at every level. We've watched campaigns that have gotten down into the gutter and stayed there for most of the campaign. We have even elected people from both parties that have had little right to serve in the office they were elected to. In most cases, however, those individuals were elected to offices in state legislatures or the United States congress where the individual was one of a larger number of legislators who were able to either negate or, at least, mitigate the influence of the incompetently elected. In many cases, the election of these individuals were rectified at the next election. In some cases, the incompetent politician is re-elected but is looked upon as either a back bencher or, in some cases, a laughing stock of a political party.

2016 is a totally different situation. The republican party has nominated a candidate without a political ideology. They have nominated a man who, as the campaign begins to move into it's general mode is managing to alienate not only the individuals in the opposition party, but has gotten to the point where the leaders of his own party are beginning to question, not only his judgment, but his competence to hold office. The actions of Donald Trump in the past two weeks since the Republican National Convention have crossed the line.

Mr.Trump had an opportunity to pivot the election to issues as the RNC was winding down. His acceptance speech did not lay out a single policy position. Instead, he used his speech as an opportunity to continue the process of personal attack and the self-aggrandizement that has become the hallmark of his campaign. His speech contained very little of the American "we" and will be most remembered for the commentary that he is the one to answer the problems that face America......that he alone knows how to fix America to "make it great again" without really being able to say what isn't great about the country. He belittled our military and demeaned the brave men and women that served.

We all should have not been even a bit surprised when the following week, during the DNC convention, the super thin-skinned Mr. Trump got into an ongoing verbal war with the goldstar parents who spoke eloquently about their son's heroism and who reminded the nation that under Mr. Trump's proposals, their son would never have been allowed to be born a citizen in the United States and die a military hero simply because they practiced the Muslim faith. Not only didn't Mr. Trump not apologize but he doubled and then tripled down on his derision of Mr. and Mrs. Kahn while the nation looked upon his remarks with disgust and revulsion.

So what has happened as members of his own party have disassociated themselves from Trump's lunatic ravings? Rather than back off his attacks, he has begun the process of attacking his own party leadership. He has threatened to support a primary rival to Speaker Ryan and continues to rant against Senator and war hero John McCain. All this while continuing to praise Vladimir Putin and demonstrate a total lack of knowledge of world affairs and geography as it relates to the Ukraine.

Still no policy statements......but Mr. Trump did make a statement about women who are sexually harassed at work. His solution was not to pursue charges against the harasser, but for the woman to quit and find a new job; as if the woman is to blame for the harassment.

Two weeks after the republican convention and the candidate for the republican party may be proving to be so incompetent, so outrageous, so out of the mainstream that the republican party may have to totally disassociate from their presidential candidate in order to save their party from extinction. There have been bad candidates before, but Donald Trump is probably the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. His instincts for the position are non-existent and the base that he is appealing to is self-limiting. It might be that the best strategy for the democrats in this election cycle is to allow Trump to continue to shoot off his mouth. Right now, he is a great weapon for the democrats. A foul mouthed megalomaniac with delusions of grandeur. We are too great a nation to allow this type of person set up residence in the people's White House. It's time for America to say with a single voice.....DONALD TRUMP....YOU'RE FIRED!