Day One: Democratic National Convention: Analysis and Grades

Out of the ashes, a phoenix rising. In brief, that is my overall impression of the first day of the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia. The WikiLeaks dump and the poor DNC original response to it threatened to throw the first night of the convention into a sickening parody of the early parts of the republican fiasco last week. That, paired with what appeared to be a continued rebellion by some of the Bernie Sanders delegates, had the early part of the day look like a section of a script from a three stooges movie.

By the end of the evening, however, I and I would guess the great majority of observers, saw an extremely well organized and coordinated convention highlighted by speeches that ranged from the good to the spectacular, and a message that was clearly and exponentially articulated.

Starting with the negatives. the Democratic Party should never had allowed memoranda of that nature to have been publicly passed, let alone written. They demonstrated a lax leadership style in the central office and a clear favoritism on the part of the Democratic establishment. That is unacceptable. I am personally certain that there will be more WikiLeaks to come, and we can only hope that those leaks are dealt with rapidly. As in all issues of this type, it wasn't the crime, but the aftermath, that causes trouble. If Debbie Wasserman Schultz had been proactive and announced the inappropriate e-mails and dealt with the writers with some severe consequences, this would have been a non-issue. If an apology was given to Bernie Sanders immediately, the issue could have been significantly defused. But none of this happened. As a result, this was the lead news story in the Monday morning editions of the newspaper. It led to the resignation of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a belated apology to Bernie Sanders, and bad feelings throughout the convention and among the voting public. The problem that remains is that there are more documents out there. The Democrats have to stay ahead of them. They have to act proactively against any staffer who engaged in this unauthorized e-mailing. They must disassociate the candidate from the actions of the few staffers that were involved.

The second problem the Democrats faced was the seemingly continued rebellion of the Sanders delegates at the convention. There was and still is some talk of outright rebellion. This was part of the expected storyline of the convention. The Clinton campaign worked very hard with the Sanders campaign to merge their two operations. In some cases, this only led to increased frustration on the part of some of the delegates. This became the lead item for many of the news outlets and gave the picture to the world that this was a fractured party.

This was an area that the Democrats rebounded nicely from throughout the evening. They spent the entire night highlighting the progressive nature of the party. The agenda was loaded with progressive speaker after progressive speaker. Some were OK, some were beyond the pale excellent. Each helped build the narrative that Bernie Sanders' historic run was good for the party. It elicited responses in the platform committee that would change the world for the better. They, and the American people, won on the TPP, won on women's issues, won on education, won on common sense gun control, won on taxes, won on criminal justice, and won on many other areas. Sarah Silverman gave probably the most effective line of the night when she said " You Bernie or bust" voters are being ridiculous". She was a Sanders supporter who has seen the light and knew that a vote for Trump was a vote for American disaster. That was a message that resonated.

Other speeches resonated and built on Silverman's theme. Cory Booker preached to the choir about the values that make democrats who they are and offered that olive branch to independents and republicans. Michelle Obama was spectacular in reintroducing Hillary Clinton in a manner that connected her love of children to her patriotism. Senator Warren maintained her position as the progressive attack dog against the republican candidate himself. And finally, Senator Sanders gave an eloquent and heartfelt support of Secretary Clinton. In a manner diametrically opposed to Ted Cruz, Sanders was enthusiastic in his support of Clinton. He passionately argued for his followers to follow the lead and work hard for her election.

All in all, the Democrats had a bad lead up to the opening but a tremendous convention evening. They demonstrated an ability to multi-task and make changes on the fly. They reordered the speakers to make the message stronger. They worked with their internal opposition to solidify the platform. By the end of the evening, they appeared to be well on their way to being a house united. Not a bad day with a few bumps.

Grades: Pre-Convention: C

Early Part of Convention: A-

Prime Time Part of Convention A+

OVERALL GRADE FOR DAY 1: B+