I Don't Give A Damn What The Alt-Right Thinks: White Nationalists Are Evil

Today, I don't give a damn what the alt-right thinks. I don't feel a need to defend the position of the great majority of the American people. I can state a fact! Nazism and allegiance to the Ku Klux Klan and other white or black supremacist groups is WRONG! Not only is it wrong, it is evil. Those with a moral compass are obligated to fight against those whose philosophies call for the deaths, deportations, imprisonments, or shunning of a people because of their race, religion, country of origin, or political views. People who have a moral compass have an obligation to protest against these people and to defend themselves from any manifestation of this evil.

The United States has a problem. There are almost 1000 different hate groups in America {see SPLC statistics}, each of whom professes violence against some group or people. Of those groups, over 900 are groups whose political and social philosophies place them on the far right fringes of society. Less than 100 are groups that fall on the far left fringes of society. With all of the great problems that are facing this country and the world, perhaps the greatest single threat to this nation's future is a President who both tacitly and overtly accepts the hatred that is being spewed by the alt-right. President Trump has, in the past few days, self-branded himself as a sympathizer and possible activist in the far right hate movement. He makes speeches that gives solace to the far right. He then pulls back. He then re-encourages these same haters and thugs. He sees a confluence of action between the deadly rhetoric and actions of the alt-right and the protests of the anti-hate groups that stand up to them. This is an abomination.

Let us understand a simple fact. Trump was thrown a softball. What did he think of the Ku Klux Klan, the American Nazis, the racist right, and the rest of the anti-Semitic, anti-Black, anti-Muslim, anti-Catholic world? All the man had to say was, "These are all hate groups. They stand for everything that this nation has fought against. I, as President of the United States, denounce these people, their philosophy, and their actions. I do not want, nor will I accept your support. I am not your President, but I am the President of all, especially those who are the most vulnerable and those who are discriminated against. Do not use my name in support for your cause because I do not. I will bring the full force of the American Justice department against you. You are not what America stands for. We will never accept you."

That answer would have satisfied America. Instead we have a president who assigned equal blame to the victims and essentially told the haters that they have a pass to continue on this horrific road.

What will happen is obvious. There will be more violence. This nation will not go down the road of Germany during the early Hitler years when brutal Nazi demonstrations were greeted by good people with the whisper, "Don't worry, this is temporary, it will pass." It only passed after the Holocaust and the worst war in the history of the world. If Hitler and his minions were stopped at the beginning, how many million more people would have lived to see the years that should have been bequeathed to them?

This time the demonstrations of the haters will be met by counter-demonstrations. This will occur until they haters of others are disavowed unequivocally by our president. Until then, the country is leaderless and the people must lead themselves. The good must swarm over the evil. The rally of 1000 haters has to be met with a rally of 50000 people who accept and love their fellow Americans.

This is the battle we face. This is the war of all that is good against all that is evil. In a nation of 340,000,000, we are predominately good. We can't allow the evil few, whether the Dukes, or Spencers, or even the Bannons or Trumps of this world take us back to our worst horrors of the past. We must move forward and build a better America for all. Alt-right philosophy be damned.