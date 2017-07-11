Does Anyone But Me See A Relation Between The Donner Party and The Trump Administration

The Trump wagon train is beginning to look a lot like the Donner Party trying to cross the Sierra Nevada back in the 1800s. They are becoming more and more certain that they are not all going to survive this Russia debacle, and they are trying to figure out who they are going to have to cannibalize in order to have as many of them survive as possible. One by one they are drawing short straws and determining who is going to be eaten by the press and the public.

The first short straw......Donald Trump Jr......The son and heir apparent to the grand and glorious leader. Why D.T. Jr.? Ultimately, he has the least to lose {at least politically}. Although he was intimately involved in the Trump presidential campaign, he is currently not serving in the administration as are his sister and brother-in-law. As a private citizen, he has more latitude in the political arena, although there is some question as to the legality of the meetings. Bob Mueller is going to have to determine whether the elements of a crime have been met. There are questions of obstruction, perjury, RICO, and possibly even treason that may have to be answered here.

The other two Trump associates at the Russian meeting, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, are attempting to stay as far away from this fray as possible. Kushner did not place this, as well as other meetings with Russian operatives, on his security application. That may, in itself, be a criminal act and may force Kushner to lose his security clearance. Manafort, who Trump now claims was a peripheral player in this evolving scandal, must be kept out of the public eye. If there is any indictment of Manafort, he would become a prime candidate for being turned into a government witness. That would be suicide for Trump. For that reason alone, Manafort cannot get a short straw.

The difference between this Trump administration and the Donner Party is that the Donners were stranded during the winter with no help and no hope. What they did has been debated for a century and a half. The Trump administration is being broiled during the summer with a major power, in Russia, and a fractured, but real Republican party offering certain bodies for future cannibalization. It will only stop when Trump starts to throw other power players to the dogs of the press and the lions of the public. When political death gets too close to the political power players, they will teach this neophyte dictator how to play the cannibal game. The one thing we know about experienced politicians is that they won't hesitate for a second to eat their own when their own survival is at stake.