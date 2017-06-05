Where Do We Stand Today? A Poll On the Trump Presidency

We appear to be in an all out war here on Newsvine between those of us who were not supporters of Donald Trump and those who were supporters of Donald Trump. The debate has deteriorated into people collapsing other people's articles just because they don't agree with the topic or the conclusions that are drawn. Instead of a fight, let's try to have a discussion.

Prior to the election, I posted a number of surveys that got many people from both sides of aisle furiously discussing the issues. In the interests of discussion, I am going to set up a survey again. I hope that the reader not only answers the survey but comments on why they answered the questions the way they have.

In the interests of fairness, I am not going to post this on any specific nation. I want liberals, moderates and conservatives to be able to equally access the article. I will also not make any personal comments in reaction to any individual comment. The purpose is not for me to get into arguments with others but to start dialogue between people with differing viewpoints. Let's give it a try.

The questions are very open ended. Your comments to explain your positions would be very helpful. The only additional question that I would pose is what would you consider the greatest accomplishment of the Trump administration to date? What would you consider the greatest failure?