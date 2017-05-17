The Magic 100 and What It Means for 2018

There are a magic 100. What are these magic 100? They are the number of seats that Republicans currently hold in the House of Representatives that the registration advantage for Republicans is either < 9% or in the Democratic advantage. Why is this important? Those are the seats that are actually up for grabs in a landslide election. Elections move up to 10% in most landslide districts {more in some, less in others). What that does is make exactly 100 congresspersons on the Republican side vulnerable in the 2018 elections.

Will all 100 districts change hands in 2018? Of course not! No rational person would ever expect a clean sweep in a midterm election. But what is realistic? Under normal circumstances 20 to 30% of those districts flipping would be considered a normal midterm reaction against a sitting president. That would transfer to 20-30 seats with 24 being the magic number to turn the House. Given the unprecedented events that are occurring in Washington during the past week and a few days, there are political pundits who think that there may be 40-50% of those magic 100 that could flip. That would give the Democrats a majority equal to exceeding the number of seats the Republicans control congress now.

The Republican party is much more fortunate in the Senate. There are 23 Democratic Senators and 2 Independents up for re-election compared to 10 Republicans. It does not seem possible for the Democratic party to realistically make any inroads in the Senate. The goal will be to hold on to seats they already have and possibly pick up a stray seat or two in order to tighten the Senate even further. If, for some reason, the Senate switches to the Democratic party, the Trump administration is all but finished. Impeachment proceedings will occur in the House and a trial will occur in the Senate.

What we all must watch are the two special elections that are going to be held. If the Democrats that are running win those elections, it will be obvious that the Republicans will be moving into panic mode. Rarely have special elections had so much impact.

This is a tremendously volatile political situation. Our President is under a deep cloud of suspicion and the Republicans in Congress are in a real quandary. They, to a person, know that they need the votes of Trump loyalists to win an election. They also understand that there is a more moderate, traditional wing of the Republican party that will desert them if they continue to support a President, especially if the evidence against him and his administration becomes overwhelming. This is Occams Razor at it's worst. These politicians are facing a damned if you do and damned if you don't scenario. They only have their own President and party to blame for this Gordian knot they find themselves in.